Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona superstar lined up for loan deal, Real Madrid target midfielder and more | 18th June, 2021

Massimiliano Allegri is keen to bolster Juventus' midfield and is targeting a Barcelona superstar this summer.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in signing a Juventus midfielder as new boss Carlo Ancelotti looks to put his stamp on the side.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 18th June, 2021.

Juventus weighing up loan deal for Miralem Pjanic

Allegri is keen to reunite with Pjanic

Juventus are reportedly considering making an approach for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, with Massimiliano Allegri reportedly keen to re-sign his former midfielder this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, Barcelona would be willing to to agree upon a two-season loan deal and would even pay a portion of Pjanic's salary in order to get the deal over the line.

The Bosnian is not among Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's future plans and the club are keen to get him off their wage books.

Real Madrid interested in Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot in action for Juventus

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of the midfielder and wanted to sign the Frenchman while he was managing Everton as well.

According to Todofichajes, although Juventus would be willing to sell Rabiot this summer, they have set an asking price of €30 million for the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can match Juventus' valuation of the player.

Juventus plotting swoop for Fiorentina duo

Vlahovic and Milekovic have had great seasons for Fiorentina

With Fiorentina currently in disarray following the sacking of Gennaro Gattuso, Juventus are ready to take advantage of the situation and make moves for Dusan Vlahovic and Nikola Milenkovic.

According to TuttoJuve, several Fiorentina players are questioning the ambition of the club following the circumstances surrounding Gatusso's sacking and are looking to part ways with La Viola. Two of the club's standout players in the 2020-21 season, Vlahovic and Milenkovic, are widely sought after by many big clubs across Europe

Juventus are ready to sign the Serbian duo this summer. According to the report, Milenkovic would cost €30 million, but the Bianconeri are only willing to pay half that amount to secure his signature. Vlahovic, on the other hand, will be more expensive and is currently also being pursued by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

