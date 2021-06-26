Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri considering swap deal for Lazio man, defender to remain at Real Madrid and more | 25th June, 2021

Juventus are interested in signing a Lazio star and weighing up a swap deal this summer as Massimilian Allegri looks to improve his squad.

Elsewhere, the Bianconeri are set to miss out on one of their defensive targets as Real Madrid have decided to keep the player this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 25th June, 2021

Juventus interested in Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto has been an integral part of Lazio

Juventus are reportedly plotting a swap deal for Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto. The Spaniard has been one of the standout players in Serie A and Max Allegri is keen to add him to his squad.

According to Il Messagero, via Calciomercato, Juventus are willing to offer Lazio Brazilian midfielder Arthur in order to get the deal over the line. The report states that the Bianconeri are one of three clubs interested in signing Alberto, with AC Milan and Real Madrid also interested in the midfielder.

Lazio are valuing the Spaniard at €60 million but all three clubs are proposing a swap deal in order to reduce the asking price.

Marcelo set to stay at Real Madrid

Marcelo is set to become Real Madrid's captain

Brazilian full-back Marcelo is set to remain at Real Madrid, despite many rumors linking him with a move away from the club this summer. Juventus were heavily linked with a move for the defender, but those rumors can now be put to rest.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed that the Brazilian will not be leaving the club anytime soon. He said:

"Marcelo will be our captain next season. It's difficult to find another LB like Marcelo. Him and Roberto Carlos have been the best in the history."

Real Betis interested in Daniele Rugani

Rugani in action for Cagilari

Real Betis have reportedly made contact with Juventus over a move for Italian defender Daniele Rugani. The centre-back spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Cagliari and had an impressive stint there.

According to Tutto Mercato, Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his side's defense this summer and has identified Rugani as a potential candidate. The defender is currently out of favor at Juventus and the club are willing to part ways with him. However, it is unclear whether they will allow Rugani to be sold or go out on loan again next season.

