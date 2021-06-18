Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri interested in PSG star, Atletico Madrid make offer for Paulo Dybala and more | 17th June, 2021

Juventus are yet to make any significant moves in the transfer market. The Bianconeri are keen on strengthening multiple positions this summer, with Massimiliano Allegri ready to take his side back to the top of Serie A.

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on contract-rebel Paulo Dybala and have reportedly offered a swap deal to secure the Argentine's services.

With all that in mind, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 17th June, 2021.

Atletico Madrid offer midfielder for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer Saul Niguel to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala. Both players have been touted to part ways with their respective teams.

According to TuttoJuve, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Paulo Dybala, with Diego Simeone being a huge fan of his compatriot. Juventus are believed to be open to a swap deal but would also want a transfer fee.

Juventus interested in Mitchel Bakker

Mitchel Bakker is unhappy at PSG

Juventus are reportedly monitoring PSG full-back Mitchel Bakker's situation at the club. The Bianconeri are interested in strengthening the left-back position and have identified the 20-year-old as a potential target this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Bakker is no longer happy at PSG and is looking for a change this summer. Juventus are in search of a successor to Alex Sandro, and the Dutchman fits the bill perfectly.

However, the report states that Juventus will have to sort out the futures of Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Pellegrini and Gianluca Frabotta before making a move for Bakker this summer.

Juventus targeting two Premier League goalkeepers

David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga have fallen down the pecking order at their respective clubs

After losing out on the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Juventus are now reportedly turning their attention to the Premier League in order to find a new goalkeeper.

According to Todofichajes, the Bianconeri have shortlisted Spanish duo David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga as potential candidates to take over from Wojciech Szczesny in goal.

Max Allegri has reportedly lost faith in the Polish shot-stopper and is ready to part ways with him this summer.

