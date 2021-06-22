Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri make bid for Serie A superstar, Manchester United set Paul Pogba asking price and more | 21st June, 2021

Juventus have finally begun their transfer business this summer by making an opening bid for one of Serie A's biggest stars.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have set their asking price for French midfielder Paul Pogba and it remains to be seen whether Juventus will look to match it in order to sign him this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 21st June, 2021

Juventus make opening bid for Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli has been a standout player for Italy at Euro 2020

Juventus have reportedly finally made their move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italian is the Bianconeri's top target and negotiations are underway to bring him to Turin this summer.

According to Goal, Juventus have offered €30 million and Romanian youngster Radu Dragusin in order to land Manuel Locatelli. The report states that Sassuolo want €40 million for the midfielder and Dragusin may not be enough to convince them to let the Italian leave this summer.

Manchester United set asking price for Paul Pogba

Pogba in action for France

Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for Juventus target Paul Pogba. Massimiliano Allegri is a huge fan of the Frenchman and is keen to bring him back to Turin this summer.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, Juventus will have to fork up €80 million in order to land the Manchester United start this summer. The Bianconeri will find it hard to match their asking price this summer, given the club's current financial situation.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will pursue a deal for Pogba this summer.

Barcelona interested in Juventus target

Gosens in action for Germany

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a move for Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens. The German has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer, but the Catalan giants have now also joined the race for his signature.

According to Football Italia, following Gosens' impressive performances at Euro 2020, Atalanta have set an asking price of €35 million for the German. The report also states that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the 27-year old.

Juventus are keen to find a successor to Alex Sandro at left-back and have identified Gosens as the perfect candidate.

Juventus will have a meeting with Atalanta for Robin Gosens. Inter have also enquired about the player. Barcelona as well. The players value starts from €35M. [@marcoconterio - @TuttoMercatoWeb] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) June 21, 2021

