Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri to offer star forward a new contract, Alvaro Morata decision made and more | 30th May, 2021

Juventus have started making decisions on their players' futures ahead of the summer transfer window.

Massimiliano Allegri clearly has a vision for the club heading into next season, and the Bianconeri will do all they can to implement the Italian tactician's plans.

With this in mind, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 30th May, 2021.

Juventus to restart contract negotiations with Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly set to meet with Paulo Dybala's agent next week to re-open contract negotiations with the 27-year-old forward.

According to Italian journalist Romeo Agresti, Juventus will prioritize extending Dybala's contract this summer, with Allegri looking to build his team around the Argentine.

Dybala is currently in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent next season. The length of the proposed contract offer remains to be seen.

Juventus to extend Alvaro Morata's loan deal

Alvaro Morata is reportedly set to return on loan to Juventus for the 2021-22 season

Juventus are ready to extend Spanish forward Alvaro Morata's loan deal at the club for another season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will pay Atletico Madrid €10 million to extend Morata's loan deal until June 2022, with Max Allegri keen to have the Spaniard as part of his squad next season.

Morata had a decent 2020-21 campaign with Juventus. However, doubts were cast over his future in Turin due to his inconsistency in front of goal.

Juventus are set to pay €10m to extend Alvaro Morata’s loan until June 2022. The one-season extension clause agreed with Atlético Madrid last summer will be triggered in the next days, as Massimiliano Allegri wants Morata to be part of the team. ⚪️⚫️ #Atleti #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

Allegri ready to make a move for Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu was one of AC Milan's standout players in the 2020-21 season

Max Allegri has reportedly told Juventus to proceed with a deal for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of June and is yet to come to an agreement over a new deal with the Rossoneri.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri does not want to miss out on a player of Calhanoglu's quality and is set to pursue the midfielder this summer.

Calhanoglu could be joined by his AC Milan teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma at Juventus, as the Bianconeri are reportedly also looking to sign the Italian shot-stopper.

