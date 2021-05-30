Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri prepare shortlist for midfield targets, defender commits future to the club and more | 29th May, 2021

Things are starting to move quickly under Massimiliano Allegri's reign as Juventus have already identified some of their targets for the summer transfer window.

The Italian is ready to bring the Banconeri back to the top and could make some huge signings this summer in order to do so.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 29th May, 2021.

Juventus shortlist four midfield targets

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

Juventus are reportedly keen to revamp their midfield this summer and have prepared a four-man shortlist to do so.

According to Calciomercato, Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli will be the first signing of Allegri's reign. The Bianconeri have been heavily linked with the midfielder throughout the 2020-21 season and the Italian is set to finally seal his move to Turin.

The report also states that Juventus will pull out all the stops to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, but will have alternatives lined up if they fail to do so.

Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul and AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu are the two players the club will target if they do not manage to sign the French World Cup winner this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt happy at Juventus

De Ligt in action for Juventus

Dutch defender Mattijs de Ligt has been the subject of transfer interest from Barcelona over the past few months. But the Juventus man has reiterated that he is happy at the club and is not looking for a move away this summer.

He told ESPN.nl, as translated by Football Italia:

"I am very happy at Juve. I feel like a fish in water. “I feel good on the pitch and appreciated. Would they let me go? There are plenty of clubs that have money problems, but you should ask the club. I don’t know. These [Barcelona rumors] make no sense now. That is not important to me and nobody has informed me about it."

Juventus interested in Eredivisie star

Malen in action for PSV Eindhoven

Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation of PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have been scouting the Dutchman for the past two years and are now weighing up a move for him this summer.

Given the uncertainty over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, the Bianconeri are keen to strengthen their attack this summer and Malen is seen as a potential signing.

