Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri preparing bid for Harry Kane, Paul Pogba discusses future and more | 11th June 2021

Juventus are plotting an audacious swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Englishman is sure to be a marquee signing if the Bianconeri manage to get a deal over the line.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba has commented on his future with Manchester United heading into the final year of his contract at the club. It is no secret that Massimiliano Allegri wants the Frenchman at Juventus, but has not yet made a move for the midfielder.

With that being said, here are the transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 11th June, 2021

Juventus plotting Harry Kane move

Harry kane is set to leave Tottenham this summer

Juventus are reportedly mulling over a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Englishman has made it clear that he wishes to leave the club this summer, and Juventus have identified him as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will be able to afford Kane if they offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Englishman is set to cost around €150 million, but he reportedly wants to stay in the Premier League. Both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in his signature.

Juventus have already inquired about the striker, but it remains to be seen whether they will make a bid this summer.

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing England captain Harry Kane, but there is a major stumbling block... #bbcfootball #bbceuro2020 #THFC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 10, 2021

Paul Pogba coy about Manchester United future

Max Allegri is keen to bring Pogba back to Juventus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was asked about his future at the club prior to the commencement of Euro 2020. The midfielder insisted he was fully focused on the tournament and was leaving his future up to his agent Mino Raiola. He told Football Italia:

"I have a year left on my contract, everyone knows that. I have not yet received a concrete proposal from Manchester United for a renewal, we haven’t sat down with the coach and directors to discuss it. I am a Manchester United player. My thoughts are on Euro 2020, I am concentrated only on that, as I have an agent who takes care of the rest. It’s not as if I have (PSG patron Nasser) Al-Khelaifi’s phone number!"

Max Allegri is reportedly keen on signing Pogba this summer, but it seems any transfer business will have to take place after Euro 2020.

Paul Pogba opens up on his future amidst Juventus interest https://t.co/x0erB9Gd8P — Juventus News - JuveFC.com (@JuveFCcom) June 11, 2021

Memphis Depay refuses to discuss future

Depay in action for the Netherlands

Memphis Depay addressed the media ahead of the Netherlands' Euro 2020 opening game against Ukraine on Sunday. The forward has been linked with a move to both Barcelona and Juventus, but refused to comment on his future. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"I know there is speculation, there always is. The world of football works like this and I am already used to living with this type of situation. But I’m not going to say anything more about my future. The transfer market is very long and there is still time to go. Now my job is to prepare well for the Euros nothing more. The rest of the topics do not worry or distract me. I’m only focused on the game against Ukraine. I don’t want to talk about it, I just want to have a good tournament."

