Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri target Barcelona superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United set Paul Pogba asking price and more | 12th July, 2021

Juventus are weighing up a move for a Barcelona superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if the forward leaves this summer.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have set their asking price for star midfielder Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman being touted to leave this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest rumors surrounding Juventus on 12th July, 2021.

Juventus targeting Antoine Griezmann as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann in action at Euro 2020

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Frenchman is part of a host of players who are being touted to depart Barcelona as the Catalan club looks to reduce its massive wage bill.

According to SPORT, Juventus have joined the race for the Frenchman, but Griezmann prefers to move back to Atletico Madrid. Barcelona, however, are reluctant to strengthen their La Liga rivals, and so the Bianconeri might have a good chance of landing the forward this summer if Cristiano Ronaldo does decide to leave.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in signing Griezmann. Juventus will need to get Cristiano Ronaldo off their books if they are to make a move for the Frenchman this summer.

Manchester United set asking price for Paul Pogba

Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United have set a £50 million price for Paul Pogba this summer. The Frenchman is reportedly looking for a move away from the club, with Massimiliano Allegri keen to bring him back to Juventus.

However, the report also states that Pogba is close to accepting a deal to join PSG, with the French giants having already begun negotiations with the midfielder's entourage.

Juventus will have to move quickly if they are to bring Pogba back to the club this summer.

Juventus reignite interest in Kaio Jorge

Kaio Jorge in action for Santos

Juventus are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of Santos striker Kaio Jorge. The Brazilian is seen as one of the most promising talents coming out of Brazil and Max Allegri is keen to bolster his attacking options this summer.

According to TuttoSport, Juventus will go head-to-head with AC Milan for the Brazilian's signature, however Santos president Andres Rueda is not looking to part ways with the striker this summer. Speaking to Baixade Esporte earlier this year, he said:

"Kaio's situation is also complicated, a cucumber for us to peel. The biggest goal is not to sell [Jorge], it is not to lose a player that the club has invested, believed in, and given free space for free. It is our priority. Once the contract is renewed, we have to see why the player is very targeted in Europe."

Juventus could be looking at forming a possible attacking arsenal with Cristiano Ronaldo and a Brazilian rising star.



While it is becoming more and more apparent that AC Milan is the favorite to sign Santos striker Kaio Jorge, Juventus is said to be still in the mix.@Tuttosport. — JuveFeed (@feed_juve) July 12, 2021

