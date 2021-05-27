Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri target Donnarumma set to leave AC Milan, Atletico Madrid consider swap deal involving Dybala and more | 26th May, 2021

Juventus are set for a huge transfer window as the club look to overhaul their squad ahead of the new season.

The Bianconeri also have to make a decision on whether Andrea Pirlo is the right man to take them forward, with the Italian's future at the club also in doubt. With a summer of upheaval ahead of them, it remains to be seen what direction Juventus decide to go in order to get back to their dominant best.

With that being said, here is the latest transfer news surrounding Juventus on 26th May, 2021.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave AC Milan

Donnarumma in action for AC Milan

Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to call time on his AC Milan career in search of a new challenge. The 22-year old has decided not to extend his contract with the Rossoneri and will become a free agent this summer.

Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini announced the departure of Donnarumma on Twitch and said:

"He was a protagonist, a leader and often a captain. A professional must also be ready to change his shirt. It is increasingly difficult to start a career in one place and finish it there. We must thank those who gave so much for Milan and Gigio did it, without ever disrespecting the club. Our paths divide here and I can only wish him the best."

Juventus are the frontrunners for the Italian's signature as the club's higher-ups see him as a player who could become a stalwart of the side for years to come. The Bianconeri are considering Donnarumma, the departing Gianluigi Buffon's successor, and are keen to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Juventus are ready to offer both Raiola and Donnarumma whatever they want in order to sign the GK. [CorSera] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 25, 2021

Atletico Madrid pursuing swap deal involving Paulo Dybala

Dybala is yet to sign a contract extension

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a swap deal involving Juventus contract rebel Paulo Dybala, with Diego Simeone keen to bring his compatriot to Spain.

According to Cadena Ser, the new La Liga champions are looking to swap fellow Argentinian Angel Correa for Dybala this summer, as Simeone sees the forward as surplus to requirements.

The report also states that Atletico Madrid have not explored the option of swapping Dybala for Alvaro Morata, but they do expect the Spaniard to remain in Turin on another loan deal next season.

Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala - according to Cadena SER. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) May 26, 2021

Merih Demiral set to leave Juventus

Demiral in action for Juventus

Turkish defender Merih Demiral reportedly wants out of Juventus and is set to leave the club this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Demiral is unhappy with his playing time at the club and Juventus could be keen to sell him for the right price.

Premier League side Everton are reportedly interested in signing Demiral, with Carlo Ancelotti being a huge admirer of the defender.