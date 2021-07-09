Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club backed to sign Premier League star, Napoli move ahead in race for defender and more | 9th July, 2021

Juventus are reportedly favourites to sign a Premier League forward, as Massimiliano Allegri looks to bolster his attacking options.

Elsewhere, Napoli are now favourites to sign a long-term target of Juventus, after Luciano Spalletti confirmed the Partenopei's interest in the defender.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 9th July, 2021.

Danilo backs Juventus to sign Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus in action for Brazil

Juventus full-back Danilo has back the club to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer, as Max Allegri looks to add more depth to his attack.

The Brazilian spoke to the press ahead of the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina. He said:

"Gabriel is strong and very intelligent. In Italy he could grow further because in Serie A the teams close well and it is more difficult to score. If I could, I would take him to Juventus."

Jesus is one of Juventus' primary attacking targets to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, as Allegri looks to usher in a new era at the club.

Luciano Spalletti confirms interest in Emerson

Emerson barely played for Chelsea in the 2020-21 season

New Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed the club's interest in Chelsea full-back Emerson. The Brazilian-born Italian has been a long-term target for Juventus as they look to bring in a back-up for Alex Sandro.

Spalletti was asked about the rumours linking Emerson to Napoli. He told Football Italia:

"That is a question I cannot answer, but it’s possible that might’ve happened…"

Emerson is set to leave Chelsea this summer after finding playing-time hard to come by.

PSG prepared to sell Juventus target

Mitchel Bakker in action for PSG

French giants PSG are reportedly ready to part ways with Dutch full-back Mitchel Bakker in a bid to increase their funds for a summer splash. Juventus are reportedly interested in signing the defender, and are closely monitoring Bakker's situation at PSG.

The player is valued at €10 million by the French club, and Juventus see him as a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro at left-back.

The Dutchman has only made 27 league appearances for PSG since joining back in 2019, and is looking for a change of scenery in search of more playing time. It remains to be seen whether Juventus will make a move for the full-back this summer, as his contract expires in 2023.

