Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club close to signing striker, Allegri drops hint about midfielder and more | 28th July, 2021

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to sign a striker as Massimiliano Allegri looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Elsewhere, Allegri has also hinted at a move for a midfielder, with the Italian looking to make wholesale changes in the center of the park at Juventus.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 28th July, 2021.

Juventus agree fee for Kaio Jorge

Jorge in action for Santos

Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Santos striker Kaio Jorge. The Brazilian is one of the most sought after strikers across Europe.

According to Football Italia, the Bianconeri have snatched the 19-year old away from AC Milan and are close to signing him in a deal worth €6 million.

The report states that Jorge will sign a pre-contract with Juventus to join them in January 2020, however, the Bianconeri are negotiating a deal to bring the Brazilian to the club this summer. It remains to be seen whether Santos will accept the deal or not.

❗️Juventus have beaten the competition from Milan to sign Kaio Jorge. He can arrive immediately. Santos has opened the negotiation and barring surprises could finally accept the Juventus proposal. [@NicolaBalice] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/q4R4CmXC1S — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 28, 2021

Allegri hints at move for midfielder

Pjanic left Jventus for Barcelona last summer

Massimiliano Allegri was presented as Juventus manager earlier this week and dropped a hint at his intentions to bring back Miralem Pjanic to the club.

Speaking to the press, Allegri was asked about the current set-piece takers at the club. He said:

“It depends on the situation, perhaps Ronaldo can take long-range free kicks, but the situation is easy because one is right-footed and the other one is left-footed. Then, we’ll see if another right-footed free-kick taker arrives."

Pjanic, who is renowned as a set-piece specialist, left Juventus for Barcelona last summer but has failed to establish himself in Ronald Koeman's side. The Bosnian is likely to depart the Catalan club this summer, with the Bianconeri reportedly heavy favorites to re-sign him.

Juventus asked to make two signings

Locatelli is reportedly close to joining Juventus

Former Serie A referee Gianluca Paparesta believes Juventus are two signings away from challenging for the league title once again.

Speaking to TuttoJuve, Paparesta discussed how letting Allegri leave the club two years ago was a mistake, and that the Italian tactician is the right man to bring Juventus back to the top. He said:

"Juventus, in fact, today admitted to having made a mistake two years ago in sending Allegri away for two years. Today Agnelli should have admitted the mistake of having replaced Allegri with two other coaches, who in my opinion they were equally valid, but they were not put in the conditions to work at their best."

Paparesta also urged the Bianconeri to sign two players if they want to win the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season. He said:

"Today Allegri is back, he dictated his conditions, which are a strengthening of the less strong department, but still strong, because if Rabiot, Arthur and he had a battery of midfielders, add Pjanic and Locatelli, he cannot afford not to win the Scudetto."

Juventus want Locatelli as priority signing. New meeting this week to progress in talks with Sassuolo. 🇮🇹 #Juve



Juventus are also in direct talks with Santos to reach an agreement for Kaio Jorge. He’ll be a free agent in January - Juve are negotiating to sign Kaio Jorge now. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

