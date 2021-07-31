Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club interested in Bayern Munich midfielder, defender close to contract renewal and more | 30th July 2021

Juventus are reportedly targeting a Bayern Munich midfielder in case their deal for Manuel Locatelli falls through.

Elsewhere, a Juventus stalwart is close to extending his current deal at the club ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 30th July, 2021.

Juventus weigh up move for Corentin Tolisso

Tolisso in action for France

Juventus have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as a back-up option if their deal for Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli falls through.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will make a move for Tolisso if they do not manage to sign Locatelli before the start of the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at the German club and signing him will not be difficult for Juventus. However, the Bianconeri will only move for the midfielder if Sassuolo does not agree upon the sale of Locatelli.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic, with Massimiliano Allegri reportedly keen on reuniting with the Bosnian this summer.

Giorgio Chiellini close to contract extension

Chiellini is set to stay at Juventus

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini is reportedly close to agreeing upon a contract extension at Juventus. The centre-back was tipped to depart the club earlier this summer, but Max Allegri sees him as an integral part of his squad.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chiellini will sign a one-year extension with Juventus in the coming days. The club hold him in high regard both on and off the pitch and are keen to have him stay and help usher the team into a new era.

Lazio targeting Juventus defender

Rugani in action for Cagliari

Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Daniele Rugani this summer. The Italian is out of favor at Juventus and the club are ready to part ways with him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via LazioNews24, Maurizio Sarri is keen on signing Rugani to help shore up Lazio's backline this summer. The Italian spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Rennes and Cagliari after finding playing time hard to come by at Juventus.

Rugani's current contract runs until 2023 and Juventus will want to cash-in on the Italian now rather than risk losing him for free later.

