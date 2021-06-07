Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club target Serie A star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, stance changed on PSG striker and more | 6th June 2021

Juventus are on the hunt for a player to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the club brace for the Portuguese superstar's exit this summer. The Bianconeri need to strengthen their attack if they are to challenge for the Serie A title next season.

With less than a month to go until the transfer window officially opens, Max Allegri has his work cut out if he wants to bring Juventus back to their dominant best next season.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 6th June, 2021

Juventus identify Dusan Vlahovic as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Vlahovic had a stellar 2020-21 season for Fiorentina

With Cristiano Ronaldo slated to leave the club this summer, Juventus are reportedly targeting Fiorentina breakout star Dusan Vlahovic to replace the Portuguese superstar next season.

According to Todofichajes, Fiorentina consider the 21-year old untouchable, but would be tempted to sell him if a club bids around €50 million for the Serbian.

Juventus are highly interested in bringing in Vlahovic this summer after his stellar 20-goal season in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Juventus will make an attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. He's valued at €50m-€60m. [TuttoSport] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 6, 2021

Juventus cool interest in Mauro Icardi

Icardi has had an underwhelming stint at PSG

Juventus are reportedly no longer considering the PSG striker a priority signing this summer.

According to Calciomercato, with the appointment of Max Allegri, the club have changed their stance on Icardi. Under former manager Andrea Pirlo, Juventus considered Icardi one of their top targets, but now the Argentine has slipped down the shortlist.

The report states that Allegri is more interested in bringing Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik to Turin this summer.

With Cristiano leaving, the priority for the management will be the renewal of Dybala. Morata will also stay. Another striker will be needed, open casting from Icardi to Vlahovic. [@NicolaBalice] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 3, 2021

Atalanta stand firm on Duvan Zapata

Zapata in action for Atalanta

Juventus have been dealt another blow in their search for a striker as Atalanta have decided not to sell Colombian hitman Duvan Zapata this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus were interested in the Colombian, but will now have to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options this summer.

Zapata bagged 19 goals and 12 assists for La Dea across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, and Gian Piero Gasparini is not looking to part ways with the striker this summer.

