Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo clarifies future, club officially signs midfielder and more | 18th August, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally cleared the air on his future at Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 Serie A opener. Elsewhere, the club have finally landed a long-term midfield target and have officially confirmed it on their website.

With that being said, here is the latest transfer news surrounding Juventus on August 18th, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has committed his immediate future to Juventus after being the focus of transfer speculation all summer, linking him with a move away from the club. The Portuguese superstar has one year left on his current deal at the club and has been linked with a move to the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to slam media outlets who have been speculating about his future and causing unrest around Juventus.

An excerpt from his post read:

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position. More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff..."

Juventus announce Manuel Locatelli signing

Manuel Locatelli is signing for Juventus on a two-year deal

Juventus have officially announced the signing of Manuel Locatelli. The Italian midfielder has joined the club on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo, with an obligation to buy for €37 million.

An official statement on Juventus' website said:

"The Juve midfield is enriched by another young name, of undoubted talent: Manuel Locatelli, 23, born in Lecco on January 8, 1998, who arrives in Juventus from Sassuolo."

Juventus target's wife hints at return to Italy

Mauro Icardi in action for PSG

PSG striker Mauro Icardi's wife has hinted at a return to Italy for the Argentinian. Juventus have been heavily linked with the striker this summer, with Massimiliano Allegri looking to bolster his attacking options.

Speaking to Confidenze, as quoted by Calciomercato, Icardi's wife said:

"In Paris my children have settled in well but they would like to return to Italy, which they consider the real home. When we came in July, Francesca was so happy that she said to her dad: ‘Now I get out of the car and kiss everyone who passes by, I love Italy!"

