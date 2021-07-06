Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could stay, Paul Pogba update and more | 5th July, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made a U-turn on his decision to leave Juventus this summer and is looking to extend his contract at the club.

Elsewhere, former Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has given an update on the club's chances of landing Paul Pogba ahead of the 2021-22 season.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on July 5th, 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo negotiating contract extension with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks to extend his contract at Juventus. The Portuguese superstar is in the final year of his current deal and has been widely expected to leave the club this summer.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations have begun between Juventus and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over a new two-year deal at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract this summer.

Jorge Mendes will arrive at Milan this week. A meeting is scheduled with Juventus to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.



Fabio Paratici shares his thoughts on Juventus' Paul Pogba pursuit

Pogba spent 4 seasons at Juventus before re-joining Manchester United in 2016

Former Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici has given his opinion on whether the club will be able to lure Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Paratici claimed:

"Paul Pogba back to Juventus? I think it is very difficult. There has never been a moment in which we have been close to taking him back."

Juventus have long been linked with a move for the midfielder, but bringing Pogba back to Turin this summer seems unlikely.

Juan Cuadrado close to contract extension

Juan Cuadrado in action for Juventus

Colombian superstar Juan Cuadrado is reportedly nearing an agreement to extend his contract at Juventus. He is currently in the final year of his deal with the Italian giants.

According to Il Bianconero, Cuadrado has been offered a new two-year deal, which he will sign upon returning from his break after the conclusion of the Copa America 2021. New Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly sees the Colombian as an essential part of his plans for the future

Cuadrado's Colombia are set to take on Argentina in the semi-finals of the Copa America on Wednesday.

