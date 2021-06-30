Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on future, Bianconeri target drops massive hint about future and more | 30 June, 2021

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly come to a decision about his future at the club. The Portugal superstar has been touted to leave the club this summer as the Bianconeri look to go in a different direction in the transfer market.

Elsewhere, one of Juventus' top targets has dropped a hint about where he will be playing next season.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Juventus on June 30th, 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo not negotiating a new contract with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly refused to negotiate a new contract extension with Juventus. The Portugal superstar has a year left on his current deal with the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are now waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to inform them about whether or not he has decided to leave the club this summer.

The superstar's agent Jorge Mendes is due to meet with the club's representatives in the coming days to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future in Italy. The report states that the Bianconeri are willing to accept bids of around €30 million for the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus, as of today. Club now waiting for Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to decide if leaving Juventus this summer or not. 🇵🇹



Cristiano is still under contract with Juventus until June 2022 [€31m net/season]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

Chelsea star Emerson drops hint about move to Serie A

Emerson barely played for Chelsea last season

Chelsea full-back Emerson is reportedly considering leaving the club this summer after finding regular playing time hard to come by during the 2020-21 season. The Brazilian has been a long-term target for Juventus and has even dropped a hint about where he is going to play next.

He told Rai Sport, as quoted by Calciomercato:

"The last season was very difficult for me because for the first time I was out for a long time. Surely for next season, I will make my choices and I will certainly play more. Will I do it in Italy?"

Massimiliano Allegri targeting a striker this summer

Dybala struggled with injuries last season

Max Allegri reportedly wants to bring in a striker during the transfer window, regardless of whether Cristiano Ronaldo stays or leaves this summer.

According to SportsMediaSet, via Juve News, Allegri has requested two things from the Juventus board ahead of the 2021-22 season. The first is the renewal of Paulo Dybala's contract and the second is to sign a striker.

The Italian is keen to build his team around Dybala going forward and wants to bring in a striker to partner the Argentine up front. Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is apparently at the top of Allegri's shortlist, which includes the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Mauro Icardi and Antoine Griezmann.

There was contact between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He had chat with Max Allegri and Cherubini. The signals really suggest that an agreement will now be reached. [@romeoagresti] @JuveFanInfoFR 🟢 — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) June 30, 2021

