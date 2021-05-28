Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo to be offered in swap deal for Manchester United star, Atletico Madrid want Bianconeri midfielder and more | 27th May, 2021

With Massimiliano Allegri reportedly set to take over as manager of Juventus soon, this summer is going to be massively important for the Bianconeri.

Allegri's transfer plans are still uncertain, but the Italian is sure to want to make wholesale changes to a Juventus squad that failed to impress in the 2020-21 season.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 27th May, 2021.

Juventus considering Cristiano Ronaldo-Paul Pogba swap deal

Cristiano ROnaldo and Paul Pogba could be part of an exchange this summer

Juventus are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are tempted to offer Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal for the Frenchman. Ronaldo has reportedly told his Juventus teammates that he will be leaving the club this summer, and the Turin giants are ready to use him in a deal to bring Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are entering the final year of their contracts at their respective clubs and the deal could stand to benefit both Juventus and Manchester United.

🚨



Allegri doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. The coach is considering the transfer of Paul Pogba, so a Pogba-Ronaldo exchange cannot be ruled out. [Sportmediaset] pic.twitter.com/ZwIoCqdK5B — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 27, 2021

Atletico Madrid to pursue swap deal for Rodrigo Bentacur

Saul in action for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Juventus a swap deal involving Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

According to Il Bianconero, Diego Simeone is a huge fan of Bentancur and is willing to offer Spanish midfielder Saul to Juventus in order to bring the 23-year-old to Spain.

Juventus, who are reportedly willing to part ways with Bentancur, are also interested in bringing in Saul. The Spaniard will instantly improve the Bianconeri's midfield, but it remains to be seen if the swap deal will see the light of the day.

There have been several contacts between Juventus and Atletico in recent weeks: in addition to the situation of Dybala and the of Morata. The two clubs could also think of setting up an exchange between Bentancur and Saul Niguez. [Tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/yEldtNtoXl — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) May 26, 2021

Wojciech Szczesny targeted by two English clubs as Juventus pursue Gianluigi Donnarumma

Szczesny is set to leave Juventus after spending four years at the club

With Juventus in hot pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny will reportedly be allowed to leave the club this summer.

According to Il Bianconero, both Chelsea and Everton are interested in Szczesny, with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly looking to make the Pole his first choice between the sticks next season.

Juventus plan to start Donnarumma in goal next season, but face competition for the Italian's signature from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United.