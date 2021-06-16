Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about future; Bianconeri interested in Barcelona forward, and more | 15th June 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence on his future at Juventus. The Portuguese superstar has been the subject of transfer rumours throughout the second half of the 2020-21 season. He could part ways with the club this summer.

Elsewhere, Juventus are trying to sign one of Barcelona's brightest talents but may have to wait until the end of next season in order to do so. On that note, let's have a look at the latest Juventus transfer rumours as on 15th June, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo calm about Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus this summer.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his future at Juventus before Portugal's Euro 2020 opening fixture against Hungary. The forward did not seem worried about his future and was fully focused on the game. He told the press:

"I have been playing at the highest level for many years; this doesn’t faze me; maybe if I was 18 or 19, I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred. The crucial thing now is the Euros; it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match."

Juventus interested in signing Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Juventus are reportedly trying to tempt Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona for Turin this summer. The Frenchman is out of contract next year, and no progress has been made over his contract extension at the Blaugrana.

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have made the decision to either sell the winger or renew his contract this summer. But Juventus are willing to wait till 2022 to sign Dembele as a free agent.

Dembele himself is unsure about his future at Barcelona. He told L'Equipe earlier this month in this regard:

"I don’t know; we’ll see. We will meet with the management. I’m not in a hurry, and neither are they; we’ll see what happens. I’m totally focused on the Euros; then I’ll go on holiday. It’s been a long season."

Juventus may part ways with Radu Dragusin to land Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli is expected to sign for Juventus this summer.

Juventus will reportedly need to send promising defender Radu Dragusin to Sassuolo if they are to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer.

According to Il Bianconero, Sassuolo are not interested in the players Juventus have offered in a swap deal so far. They would prefer to have Juventus' Dragusin if they were to let Locatelli leave this summer.

The Italian midfielder is set to cost around €40 million. But Juventus are hoping that including a player as part of the deal would bring down Sassuolo's asking price for Locatelli.

