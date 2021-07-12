Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Giorgio Chiellini asks club to sign England superstar; Federico Bernardeschi update, and more | 11th June 2021

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has asked the club to sign an England superstar ahead of the Euro 2020 final. Elsewhere, the Bianconeri have made a decision on Federico Bernardeschi's future at the club.

On that note, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Juventus as on 11th June 2021.

Giorgio Chiellini asks Juventus to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane (left) in action against Giorgi Chiellini

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has said that he has asked the club to sign England star Harry Kane multiple times in the past few years. Speaking to the press ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, Chiellini said:

"I still remember the first time I played against Kane, a friendly in Turin between Italy and England, and I was immediately impressed by his many different qualities. He’s good in the air, holding up the ball, with assists, scoring goals, even free-kicks, so you can ask (former Juventus director Fabio) Paratici how many times I talked to him about Kane over the years."

Juventus ready to sell Federico Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi (right) in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly ready to part ways with Federico Bernardeschi this summer. The Italian is in the final year of his contract at the club, and the Bianconeri are not willing to let him leave for free at the end of next season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Il Bianconero, Bernardeschi wants to stay at the club, but Juventus are open to offers for the winger. Bernardeschi is currently with the Italian national team at Euro 2020.

Juventus to rival PSG for Moise Kean

Moise Kean had a strong 2020-21 season for PSG.

Juventus are reportedly ready to make a move for Everton striker Moise Kean this summer. The Italian spent the 2020-21 season on loan at PSG.

According to Le10Sport, Everton boss Rafael Benitez has no intention of parting ways with Kean but could let the striker leave on a permanent deal.

However, Juventus may not be able to afford the Italian and could opt for a loan with an obligation to buy. It remains to be seen whether Everton will accept such a deal.

