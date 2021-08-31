Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder nears agreement, Bianconeri decide against signing Barcelona star and more | 30th August, 2021

Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign a promising midfielder before the transfer deadline.

The Bianconeri are also no longer interested in signing a Barcelona star despite being heavily linked to him throughout the summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Juventus on 30th August, 2021.

Juventus close in on Mohamed Ihattaren

Mohamed Ihattaren in action for PSV Eindhoven

Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren. The 19-year-old is one of Europe's most promising talents and is seen as a player for the future by Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will sign the midfielder from PSV Eindhoven before immediately sending him on loan to Sampdoria. Ihattaren's agent Mino Raiola is currently in Turin negotiating the final details of the deal.

Ihattaren has made over 60 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven and has been called up by the Netherlands for the upcoming round of international fixtures.

Sampdoria are set to sign Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV together with Juventus, done deal. The player will be in Italy in the next few hours with his agent Mino Raiola. 🛫🇳🇱 @SkySport #Juve



Juventus will buy Ihattaren immediatly from PSV - and then loan the player to Sampdoria. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Juventus decide against re-signing Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic is surplus to requirements at Barcelona

Juventus have reportedly decided not to re-sign Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic before the deadline. The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the Turin club throughout the summer, with Max Allegri reportedly keen on a reunion with the player.

However, according to Romeo Agresti, Juventus are no longer interested in signing Pjanic and are ready to focus their attention on other targets. This could be, in part, due to the Bosnian's wage demands, as he is unwilling to take a pay cut in order to depart Barcelona.

Pjanic is reportedly desperate for a move away from Barcelona following his disastrous first season at the club. He is no longer part of Ronald Koeman's plans, and the Catalan club are ready to cut ties with the midfielder before the deadline.

Ultimo aggiornamento: la #Juventus è orientata a NON prendere #Pjanic // Latest update: Juventus are NOT inclined to sign Pjanic ❌⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 30, 2021

Juventus targeting Axel Witsel

Alex Witsel in action for Borussia Dortmund

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel before the transfer window closes as Max Allegri looks to improve his midfield.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are ready to part ways with either Weston McKennie or Aaron Ramsey this summer and are hoping to bring in Witsel as a replacement.

The report also states that Borussia Dortmund are willing to let the Belgian depart the club, with the Bianconeri looking to sign him on loan. However, Max Allegri would reportedly prefer to let Aaron Ramsey leave instead of Weston McKennie.

