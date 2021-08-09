Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Multiple teams interested in Paulo Dybala, Defender leaves club and more | 8th August, 2021

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is reportedly the subject of interest from many of Europe's top clubs. Elsewhere, the club have confirmed the departure of a defender, with Massimiliano Allegri keeping faith in the options he currently has at the club.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 8th August, 2021.

Paulo Dybala being targeted by multiple clubs

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus is reportedly being monitored by multiple clubs across Europe. The Argentine has not yet signed a contract extension with the Bianconeri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via TuttoJuve, the longer Juventus take to sort out Dybala's contract, the closer he is to departing the club. The report states that Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan are all keeping an eye on the forward's contract situation. All four clubs are ready to pounce if it is not sorted out soon.

Juventus are currently in negotiations with Dybala's representatives over a new deal. They remain confident that they will be able to find an agreement in due time.

Merih Demiral joins Atalanta on loan

Merih Demiral (left) in action for Turkey at Euro 2020

Turkish defender Merih Demiral has joined Atalanta on loan. The defender joined Juventus from Sassuolo back in 2019, but could never establish himself in the Bianconeri's starting XI.

Atalanta will have the option to buy the defender for €28 million at the end of his loan spell. Demiral posted on his social media thanking Juventus for his time at the club. The post read:

"After 2 years in Juventus, for now it is time to say goodbye to Torino. Two years ago you welcomed me as your brother. From the first moment I felt at home. The quality of the staff and players I got to play and work with was amazing. I am proud of all the things we have achieved together. Thanks to all the people who work or have worked in the club. In the end I am so happy to have shared these exceptional moments with my Juve family. You will always be in my memories.”

Juventus set to keep defenders

Daniele Rugani spent last season on loan at Cagliari

Following the departure of Merih Demiral, Juventus have reportedly decided to keep Daniele Rugani and Radu Dragusin for the 2021-22 campaign. The duo were tipped to leave the club this summer, but Allegri has now made them part of his plans.

According to Calciomercato, Rugani is set to take Demiral's place as Juventus' fourth-choice center back. He will be behind Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini in the pecking order. Dragusin will also finally be part of the first team picture.

Rugani was being targeted by the likes of Lazio and Fiorentina earlier this summer but is now set to stay at the club. Dragusin, on the other hand, was reportedly ready to be used as a makeweight in the deal for Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli. However, Sassuolo are not interested in the defender and he will remain at Juventus for the upcoming season.

