Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Nedved provides Cristiano Ronaldo update, Club handed boost in striker pursuit and more | 25th July, 2021

Pavel Nedved has clarified Juventus' stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. The Portuguese superstar's future is currently up in the air and he is widely touted to be leaving Italy this summer.

Elsewhere, Juventus have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of a striker as Massimiliano Allegri looks to bolster his attack this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on July 25th, 2021.

Pavel Nedved clarifies Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Juventus

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Juventus for the 2021-22 season. The Portuguese superstar will spend the final year of his contract in Italy.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, he said:

"Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he 'll be back on Monday and will stay with us."

French giants PSG have been heavily linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but now those rumors can seemingly be put to rest.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved: “Cristiano Ronaldo will come back on Monday and will STAY with us”. ⚪️⚫️🇵🇹 #Juventus #CR7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2021

Juventus handed boost in Edin Dzeko pursuit

Dzeko in action for Roma

Juventus could land Roma star Edin Dzeko this summer. The Bosnian has been a long-term target for the club, with the Bianconeri seeing a deal for the forward fall through in January.

According to La Republicca, via Football Italia, Roma's interest in Mauro Icardi has left the door open for Dzeko to depart the club this summer. Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on having the Argentine striker lead the line for him next season and the club have already begun negotiations with his agent.

Dzeko has been prolific for Roma since joining them from Manchester City back in 2016. It remains to be seen whether Juventus will make an approach for the Bosnian this summer.

PSG striker Mauro Icardi and his wife are in talks with #Roma, according to La Repubblica newspaper, which means Edin Dzeko could go to #Juventus. Jose Mourinho is a long been an admirer of Icardi and the Argentine international is frustrated by his role at #PSG #Icardi 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/vCtNtjvyGY — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) July 24, 2021

Paulo Dybala contract talks going smoothly

Dybala in action for Juventus

Pavel Nedved also gave an update on Paulo Dybala's contract situation in his interview with Sky Sports Italia. The Argentine is in the final year of his contract at Juventus and has been the subject of transfer interest from clubs across Europe.

Nedved, however, seemed confident that Dybala's contract situation would get resolved soon. He explained:

"Dybala's agent is expected in Turin in the next few days, everything will be resolved. Relations were not cold, we are on time."

