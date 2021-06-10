Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Offer made for Serie A star, Bianconeri interested in Manchester City forward and more | 9th June, 2021

Juventus are getting creative with their transfer approach this summer, having reportedly offered a player-plus-cash deal to sign one of their main transfer targets.

The Bianconeri are looking to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch as Massimiliano Allegri tries to put his stamp on the team.

With that being said, here are the transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 9th June, 2021

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Juventus offer player-plus-cash deal for Locatelli

Locatelli is set to leave Sassuolo this summer

Juventus have reportedly offered a player-plus-cash deal to Sassuolo to sign star midfielder Manuel Locatelli, with Allegri being a huge fan of the Italian.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made an opening bid of €25 million with Nicolo Rovella going the other way.

Sassuolo reportedly want €40 million for Locatelli, but the Bianconeri are willing to test their resolve by adding Nicolo Fagiolo to the deal in order to offset the fee being paid.

Juventus believe that adding the two youngsters to the deal should be enough for Sassuolo to part ways with Locatelli this summer.

Info @DiMarzio : in midfield the priority is Locatelli. Juventus anticipate the return of Rovella from Genoa, he could be included in a possible deal with Sassuolo. 🇮🇹⚫⚪ #JFC — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) June 7, 2021

Juventus interested in signing Manchester City striker on loan

Jesus in action for Manchester City

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Gabriel Jesus on loan from Manchester City this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Max Allegri is preparing for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, and is targeting Jesus to replace the Portuguese forward at the club.

Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing in Erling Haaland or Harry Kane this summer, and are willing to allow the Brazilian to leave in order to raise funds.

Juventus are reportedly preparing a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer. [ Gazzetta dello Sport] — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 7, 2021

Juventus shortlist three goalkeepers

Both Buffon and Szczesny could leave Juventus this summer

With Gianluigi Buffon set to leave the club and Wojciech Szczesny's future uncertain, Juventus are reportedly ready to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

According to Marca, the Bianconeri have shortlisted three potential targets that they will pursue this summer. The list includes Sampdoria's Emil Audero, Cagliari's Alessio Cragno and Napoli's David Ospina.

Audero and Cragno will be more expensive options this summer, but with new Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti seeing Ospina as surplus to requirements, Juventus will find the Colombian easier to sign.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava