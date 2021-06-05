Juventus Transfer News Roundup: PSG make Cristiano Ronaldo move, Allegri deems two players 'untouchable' and more | 4th June, 2021

Juventus have outlined their plans for the summer transfer window after Massimiliano Allegri and his staff reportedly met for a transfer market summit on Friday.

The Italian tactician has already informed the club of what players he wants this summer, and the players in his current squad who are not allowed to leave. And with a month left before the transfer window officially opens, the Bianconeri will hope to finalize a few deals in advance.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 4th June, 2021

PSG begin negotitations with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Juventus this summer

French heavyweight PSG have reportedly opened talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a move this summer.

According to AS, via Football Italia, PSG are looking to bring in the forward this summer, after Juventus manager Max Allegri deemed him surplus to requirements.

The report states that the French club have made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives but have yet to contact Juventus.

The Bianconeri higher-ups are reportedly in full support of Allegri's vision for the club and will not be opposed to letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer.

Two Juventus players not to be sold under any circumstances

The duo had great seasons for Juventus

Allegri has deemed two players to be 'untouchable' during the summer transfer window.

According to Il Bianconero, the Italian tactician has already informed Juventus that Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa are off-limits in the summer, as he sees them as crucial players in his squad.

The duo were standout players in the 2020-21 season, and Allegri will hope that their form will continue next season as well.

Juventus to send Mattia Perin back out on loan

Perin in action fro Genoa

Juventus are set to send goalkeeper Mattia Perin back out on loan. The Italian spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Genoa and is set to return to the club this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Genoa have already begun negotiations to bring Perin back on loan this summer.

Juventus are ready to let the shot-stopper leave, but are reportedly looking for a signing fee, which may be difficult for Genoa to afford.

