Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Serie A side make approach for Juventus target; Locatelli update, and more | 31st July 2021

AC Milan have tabled a bid for a Juventus target. Elsewhere, Juventus are struggling to meet Sassuolo's demands for Manuel Locatelli and could give up their pursuit of the Italian midfielder.

On that note, here are the latest Juventus transfer stories as on 31st July, 2021.

AC Milan make bid for Isco

Isco has barely played for Real Madrid over the past few seasons.

AC Milan have reportedly made a bid for Real Madrid outcast Isco. The Spaniard has been a long-term target of Juventus, but could join their Serie A rivals this summer.

According to TuttoJuve, AC Milan have made a €15 million bid for the Spaniard who is likely to depart Real Madrid this summer. Juventus have been long-term admirers of the midfielder. But the report also suggests that the Bianconeri have been put off by Isco's lack of playing time over the past few seasons.

🚨 Real Madrid are willing to let Isco 🇪🇸 leave for €18M, who has only a year left in his contract. It's possible that AC Milan could find an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer. #ACMilan #RealMadrid.



(via @diarioas🌓) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) July 25, 2021

Juventus unwilling to match Sassuolo's demands for Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli in action for Italy

Juventus are reportedly struggling to agree a deal with Sassuolo for midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Bianconeri have made signing the Italian their priority this summer, but they are running out of time to do so.

According to Sky Italia, Juventus met with Sassuolo's representatives yesterday to negotiate a deal, but the club are unwilling to meet the midfielder's asking price of €40 million.

However, Juventus are trying to agree a deal to bring in the midfielder on a two-year loan with an option to buy him. Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal have also made approaches for the Italian. But Locatelli only prefers joining Juventus this summer.

Sassuolo have set a deadline of August 8th, after which they will not allow any departures from the club. So Juventus are running out of time to sign Locatelli, and may have to focus their attention on other targets this summer.

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali to Sky: “Tomorrow we’ll have a direct contact with Juventus for Locatelli. He wants to join Juve”.



“We’d be happy to sell Manuel to Juve... but they neet to pay the right fee. Arsenal made a bid to sign him and also a new English club is now in the race”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

Juventus interested in Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans (right) in action for Belgium at Euro 2020

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans' situation at the club. The Belgian has been one of the Premier League's best midfielders over the past few seasons, and Juventus are keeping a close eye on him.

According to Calciomercato, Leicester City have no interest in letting Youri Tielemans leave this summer, with Brendan Rodgers considering the Belgian a key part of his squad.

The midfielder would reportedly cost in excess of €45 million, with both Juventus and Premier League side Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on Youri Tielemans' situation at Leicester City.

