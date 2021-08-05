Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Striker undergoes medical, Bayern Munich interested in defender and more | 4th July 2021

Juventus are on the verge of confirming the signing of a striker, who underwent his medical earlier today.

Elsewhere, German giants Bayern Munich are interested in one of Juventus' defenders.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 4th July, 2021.

Kaio Jorge undergoes Juventus medical

Jorge in action for Santos

Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge is close to completing his deal to join Juventus from Santos. The 19-year-old completed his medical earlier today and should be announced imminently.

Juventus agreed a €3 million deal to sign Jorge earlier this week. The youngster flew to Turin on Wednesday to finish his medical. However, according to Romeo Agresti, it seems like the striker will have to travel back to Brazil to resolve a few administrative issues before returning to Turin and entering a period of isolation.

AC Milan were also interested in signing the Brazilian. But Juventus convinced Jorge to join them by tying him to a pre-contract agreement.

Juventus have completed the agreement to sign Kaio Jorge. Here-we-go. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #Juve



€1.5m now to Santos.

€1.5m in 2022 [linked to UCL qualify].

€1m bonus [linked to appareances].

Contract until 2026.

Santos will have priority for future loan.



Kaio will be in Italy next week. pic.twitter.com/Rz4ad51X5Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

Bayern Munich interested in Danilo

Danilo in action for Juventus

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Juventus full-back Danilo this summer. Julian Nagelsmann is looking to strengthen at right-back and has identified the Brazilian as a potential option to compete with Benjamin Pavard in that position.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus will demand €30 million from Bayern Munich to sign the defender this summer. Massimiliano Allegri has no intention of selling Danilo, who is part of his plans going forward.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich will be willing to meet Juventus' valuation or not.

Atalanta closing in on Merih Demiral

Demiral is set to leave Juventus this summer

Atalanta are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Turkish defender Merih Demiral. The Juventus man has fallen down the pecking order at the club and is set to leave this summer.

According to Football Italia, Atalanta are finalizing a deal to bring in the defender as a replacement for Cristian Romero, who looks set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

Demiral has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus after finding playing time hard to come by. Premier League club Everton were tipped to sign the defender earlier this summer, but it seems like Atalanta have beaten them to the chase.

To be clear. There’s no problem for Cristian Romero deal: Tottenham have reached an agreement with Atalanta since yesterday. It’s done. ⚪️🇦🇷 #THFC



Once Demiral signs as new Atalanta centre-back (likely tomorrow), Romero will fly to London to complete his Spurs move for €55m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar