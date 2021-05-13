Juventus unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior 

La Gazzetta dello Sport has been discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's unhappiness at Juventus for a very long time. However, this time, Ronaldo's recent behavior has not gone down well with his fellow Juventus teammates.

According to the Italian newspaper, the day after Juventus lost to AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with Juventus' first team on Monday and went off to Maranello to purchase a Ferrari instead.

Being Juventus's most important player, his off-the-field antics are not justified and are reportedly upsetting his fellow Juventus teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting lonely at Juventus

Rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future have gathered pace in the months leading up to the summer transfer window. Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently unhappy at Juventus and will want to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.

The Italian newspaper has said that the relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juve teammates is "practically non-existent." Their relationship took a turn for the worse when Ronaldo decided to skip training after a humiliating defeat to AC Milan.

Pictures of him smiling along with Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz haven’t gone down well with the Italian press and fans. The Italian media were "surprised and disappointed" when the 36-year old decided to go to Ferrari headquarters instead of focusing on training.

Ronaldo's end at Juventus seems imminent. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting increasingly lonely at Juventus. Despite another outstanding goalscoring season, his own teammates no longer view him as the team leader. Juventus' form under Andrea Pirlo has been a worry as well. The Old Lady have lost their dominant streak in Serie A to Inter Milan this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Juventus' win over Sassuolo on Wednesday. It was the Portuguese's 100th goal for the Turin-based club. However, it looks like his time in Turin is coming to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo might want to leave Juventus, but it will be difficult for the Portuguese superstar to find a team which can pay the €30 million wages he is currently on.

Reports have suggested a return to Manchester United or Sporting Lisbon could be on the cards for CR7. However, Ronaldo would need to take a massive pay cut in order to play for either of those two teams.

With the financial situation at an all-time low due to the global pandemic, it would be in Juventus' best interest as well to move their priced asset away from the Allianz Stadium.