Juventus vice chairman clarifies Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club 

Juventus vice chairman and former star Pavel Nedved has sent a clear message to interested clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay in Turin once he returns for pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Sky Sports following Juventus' 3-1 win over Cesena, Pavel Nedved has cleared all doubts surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Serie A side. Nedved said:

“Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he'll be back on Monday and will stay with us."

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future at the club following a disappointing season under former head coach Andrea Pirlo. Despite barely managing to qualify for the Champions League, the 36-year-old superstar had a great individual season with Juventus, scoring 29 goals in the league. It saw him win the top scorer award in Serie A for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has only one year remaining on his Juventus contract at the moment. Speculation surrounding his future has been one of the major talking points this summer with media linking him with a return to his former side Manchester United.

The contract negotiations between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have not gathered much momentum yet with both sides thinking carefully about their next step. However, Pavel Nedved is confident the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will stay in Turin for the foreseeable future.

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 most underrated players in the Premier League

.@Cristiano has been linked with a move away from Turin ahead of the new campaign! 😳 https://t.co/vTu8bfY0qf — SBS - The World Game (@TheWorldGame) July 25, 2021

Juventus look to tie down Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo's futures

Juventus are looking to tie down the future of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. According to Nedved, Dybala enjoys playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus vice chairman has confirmed that the club will be meeting with Dybala's agents soon, to discuss a new contract. Nedved said:

“We’re gonna meet next week with Paulo Dybala’s agent to open talks about his contract. Allegri loves to play Dybala and Ronaldo together”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have both scored more than 100 goals for Juventus. The 27-year-old Argentine has scored 100 goals in 254 games while Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in just 133 games.

Things are looking up for the Bianconeri this season. The Turin-based outfit have reappointed serial-winner Massimiliano Allegri and are now close to tying down Cristiano Ronaldo's contract ahead of the start of the new season.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to @SkySport: “We’re gonna meet next week with Paulo Dybala’s agent to open talks about his contract. Allegri loves to play Dybala and Ronaldo together”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy