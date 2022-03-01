Juventus want to keep hold of Barcelona target- Reports

Reports suggest that Juventus intend to exercise their option to purchase striker Alvaro Morata's when the season ends.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will negotiate with Atletico Madrid for a reduction of the €35m (£29m/$40m) fee. This is fee the Italians need to pay to make Morata's two-season loan stay permanent.

Morata came close to leaving Juventus in the winter transfer window but a deal failed to materialize.

It was reported that the striker had reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to switch Turin to Catalonia. Arsenal were also interested in the services of the 29-year-old.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move from Arsenal to Barcelona put to bed any speculation linking Morata to the Catalans. But the rumor mill was once again reignited following Dusan Vlahovic's signing, which threatened to further push Morata down the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta's assistant Miguel Molina is also rumored to have phoned Morata just before the January transfer window came to a close. However, the deal was a bit complicated as it would involve Morata's parent club, Atletico Madrid and the Bianconeri.

With little time to complete negotiations, nothing much came to the fore and the forward ended up staying put.

Morata addresses Juventus exit rumors

Morata recently addressed the exit rumors, reinstating his desire to stay at Juventus long-term.

He said:

"It's not important,[the failed move to Barcelona]. I had a conversation with the coach during the transfer window, about his ideas, and he told me the arrival of Dusan would help me and that has been the case. I'm happy to be here. If it depended on me, I would always stay here."

He added:

"I have always felt his confidence, since we started working together. He is the first to ask me things, but he knows what I am and what I am not. He told me that I had to stay and that he trusted me. Now I have to give everything to return his trust."

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to keep his word. Although there are several options available to pair up with Vlahovic upfront, Allegri has elected to play Morata.

The only exception was Saturday's narrow 3-2 win over Empoli when Moise Kean started but came off for his older compatriot in the 62nd minute.

Interestingly, both Kean and Vlahovic scored in that game to ensure that Old Lady kept pace with table toppers Napoli, who are seven points clear.

In contrast, Morata has endured several games without scoring, which could force the coach's hand when deciding which strikers to start.

The former Real Madrid striker has seven goals in all competitions in the 2021-2022 season, while Kean and Vlahovic have five and 21 respectively.

