Juventus wantaway star set to stay at club - Reports

Juventus have been trying to offload Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey over the last few weeks but it appears the 30-year-old will remain at the Allianz Stadium next season.

According to reports from Italy, the Welshman has not attracted any concrete offers since Juventus placed him on the transfer market this summer. As a result, the Bianconeri have reached a U-turn on the situation and are likely to keep Ramsey in Turin for another year.

Could Aaron Ramsey be hinting at a move back to former club Arsenal? 👀 #AFTV #AFC pic.twitter.com/PFOSgMQ9SW — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 14, 2021

Sources have indicated the player has held talks with the club's management in recent days, with both parties open to the idea of carrying on with their association.

Aaron Ramsey appeared to be on his way out of Allianz Stadium at the start of the summer as it became clear he wasn't in Max Allegri's plans for the new campaign. Despite making him available on the transfer market, Juventus couldn't find a way to get rid of the midfielder.

Miralem Pjanić' loan deal to Juventus may be announced next week. The Italian side have asked for time to sell Aaron Ramsey first, and it seems that the negotiations to offload him to Wolverhampton or Tottenham are well advanced. [sport] pic.twitter.com/aJEmD9zKC0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 26, 2021

Although the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, West Ham and Everton have all shown interest in the player in recent weeks, none of these sides have approached Juventus with an offer.

The midfielder switched to Turin as a free agent after parting ways with Arsenal in the summer of 2019. He's made 65 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions so far, recording six goals and six assists to his name. Ramsey has a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2023. It remains to be seen if he'll fulfill it.

The Welsh midfielder was one of the players that were tipped to leave Juventus earlier this summer

What role will Ramsey play at Juventus next season?

The Welshman's situation at Juventus is quite complicated. If he stays beyond this summer, he'll be in for intense competition in a midfield that already consists of players like Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Max Allegri is reportedly working to return Miralem Pjanic back to Turin, which will raise the competition further. As it stands, Ramsey will likely be reduced to a bit-part role at Allianz Stadium next season, especially with previous reports suggesting that Allegri doesn't count on him.

