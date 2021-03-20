Juventus will look to exercise relationship with Chelsea director to sign Jorginho and Emerson - Reports

Juventus are said to be keen to sign Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in the summer. The Italian giants will reportedly look to use their relationship with Blues' director Marina Granovskaia to seal a deal for the Chelsea duo.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are long-time admirers of both Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri. Andrea Pirlo's side were linked with a move for Jorginho last summer, but the Italian midfielder decided to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place.

Juventus are looking to undergo a squad revamp in the summer after their exit from the Champions League at the round of 16 at the hands of Porto. Juventus stand little to no chance of defending their Serie A title this season as they are ten points behind Inter Milan with just ten games to go.

Andrea Pirlo and the club hierarchy have commenced planning for the future and will look to sign top-quality players to bolster their squad.

Italian midfielder Jorginho has often been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent seasons. The former Napoli man initially struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League but has enjoyed a solid 2020-21 campaign with the Blues. The Italian is, however, said to be open to a move back to his home nation.

Emerson Palmieri, on the other hand, is desperate to leave Chelsea as he continues to suffer from a lack of playing time. The former Roma left-back was signed to replace Marcos Alonso, but has failed to impress when given the chance. He is currently the third-choice left-back at Chelsea and is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million on new signings last summer. The Blues have endured a shaky season but seem to have found their way under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The German is keen to make use of the summer transfer window, but will have to part ways with the club's fringe players to raise funds and make space for new signings. The likes of Emerson Palmieri, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kepa and Jorginho could be sold by Chelsea this summer.