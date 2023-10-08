Kai Havertz reacts on social media as Arsenal grab crucial Premier League win over Manchester City

Kai Havertz has shared his reaction on Instagram after playing a key role in Arsenal's slender 1-0 Premier League home win over Manchester City on Sunday (October 8).

Havertz, 24, needed some time to get going at the Emirates after arriving this summer from Chelsea in a move worth £65 million. The Germany international - playing in a familiar deep midfield role - needed 10 games to open his account for his new side when he scored from the spot in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

Fast forward a week, Havertz has two goal contributions in as many league outings for Arsenal. The German laid the crucial assist for teammate Gabriel Martinelli's 86th-minute winner, with the latter coming on off the bench in the second half.

The win marked manager Mikel Arteta's first over Manchester City in eight league meetings, having lost the previous seven. Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, lost back-to-back league games for the first time in five years.

Havertz was undoubtedly elated with the huge result, sharing a picture of the jubilant Gunners players celebrating the win with their fans, captioning it:

"Huge win"

Havertz himself had come off the bench in the 75th minute for Eddie Nketiah and vindicated his boss' decision by assisting fellow supersub Martinelli's late winner.

The win has taken Arsenal level with leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) after eight games, with Arteta's side only trailing on goal difference. Meanwhile, Manchester City are two points behind the leading duo in third.

"We are so happy with this victory" - Arsenal goalscorer Gabriel Martinelli after beating Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli made a triumphant return from a hamstring injury by scoring a dramatic late winner against Manchester City. It was the 22-year-old winger's first goal of the season in seven games across competitions.

Having not played since the 1-0 Premier League win at Everton on September 17, Martinelli was understandably itching to return to action. He did so with aplomb in a crucial clash with City, which could have ramifications in the title race.

A thrilled Martinelli told Match of the Day (via BBC) that the victory over City was sweet, as the reigning three-time English champions are a tough team to play against:

"It was so exciting. I wanted to play so much. This is what I tried to show on the pitch and be helping my team. When you play against the big teams it is always more special. We are so happy with this victory because we know how tough it is to play them.

"We have a really good team and really good players. Everyone is so kind, and that is what we did every single game. We go into every single game trying to win every single one."

Martinelli will hope to start for Arsenal when they return to club action in the Premier League at Chelsea on October 21.