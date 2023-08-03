Kai Havertz sends 19-word message to Arsenal fans after Emirates debut 

Arsenal's new signing Kai Havertz sent a message to fans after his home debut against AS Monaco. The Gunners beat the Ligue 1 side on penalties to win the Emirates Cup on Wednesda ( August 2).

Youssouf Fofana gave Monaco the lead in the 31st minute before Eddie Nketiah equalised in the 43rd minute. Mikel Arteta's side sealed a 5-4 win on penalties.

This was Havertz's first game as an Arsenal player at the Emirates since his £65 million move from Chelsea earlier this summer. The German wrote on social media after the game:

"Thank you for such a nice welcome at my new home. Looking forward to getting this season started now."

Havertz arrives at the Emirates with high expectations, as he's an already proven talent in English football. While he struggled for form at Chelsea, fans will hope that the versatile attacker can get back to his best at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

What Owen Hargreaves says about Arsenal star Kai Havertz?

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves recently outlined what Kai Havertz is going to bring to Arsenal.

Due to Havertz's inconsistent form for Chelsea, many are sceptical whether the Gunners have made the right decision by splashing the cash on him. Hargreaves, though, thinks the German is a good signing for the north Londoners (via The Boot Room):

“I love Kai. I think he’s got so much talent. His body language is a bit like Mesut Ozil. I think he’s misunderstood. He doesn’t have to be nasty. All he has to do is get on the half-turn and get his head up.

"But I think he gives them a huge opportunity to rest Saka, to rest Odegaard, to rest Gabriel Jesus. He can play in all three of those positions, plus he can play deeper."

The Englishman added:

"His talent is undeniable. What is he? 6’2? He’s good in the air. He can do so much.”

Chelsea had a tumultuous campaign last term, finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League. Hence, judging Havertz by his form last season won't be justice. Whether he can rejuvenate his career at the Emirates remains to be seen, though.