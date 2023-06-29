Kai Havertz sends message to Arsenal fans after completing move from Chelsea

Kai Havertz has been unveiled as a new Arsenal player following his move from Chelsea and he has sent a message to Gunners fans.

The German attacker has joined Mikel Arteta's side in a £65 million deal, signing a long-term contract at the Emirates. The 24-year-old has tweeted regarding his transfer and he is excited to get going:

"A day to remember! Thank you for all the messages, can’t wait to get started."

Havertz becomes Arsenal's first summer signing and joins a long list of former players that have played for the Gunners and Chelsea. He joins Arteta's side who finished second in the league last season.

The German forward has been enticed by Arteta's project as he thinks he can flourish under the Spanish tactician. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained Havertz's eagerness to head to north London:

“Havertz believes that playing for Arteta and Arsenal was the best project, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe. Havertz thinks Arteta’s style, ideas and plans will only help make him a better player.”

The former Bayer Leverkusen will hope to fare better for the Gunners than he did at Stamford Bridge. He failed to live up to expectations following a £75 million move from the Bundesliga side to the Blues in 2020. He scored the winner in the west Londoners' 2021 UEFA Champions League final win against Manchester City.

Havertz managed nine goals in 47 games across competitions for Chelsea. He was played in a false nine role but is predominantly an attacking midfielder. It is believed that Arteta will look to use him in midfield rather than attack.

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda compares Arsenal's signing of Kai Havertz to Gabriel Jesus

Malouda doesn't think Havertz will be replacing Jesus (above).

Former Chelsea attacker Florent Malouda has discussed the Gunners' capture of Havertz by comparing it to their signing of Gabriel Jesus last summer. The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates from Manchester City for £45 million as a four-time Premier League champion.

Malouda thinks Arteta's strategy is to sign players at a certain age that have experienced silverware success. He told Genting Casino:

"I think this is part of Arsenal’s strategy. They are looking to bring players into their squad that are a certain age with the experience of winning trophies. You must also think that Mikel Arteta has a development plan for Kai Havertz and he will know exactly how he will use him to make Arsenal better."

Malouda continued by alluding to Jesus' signing and he also reckons Havertz will be used as a midfielder:

"I think this is a signing that is similar to when Arsenal bought Gabriel Jesus last summer. I definitely don’t see him as a number nine. I see him as more of a supporting attacking midfielder who can play around the striker."

Jesus has been a hit at the Emirates since his arrival last summer, playing a key role in the north Londoners' title challenge last season. He scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 33 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes