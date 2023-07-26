“Kai is one metre 91, so it depends what you mean physical” – Mikel Arteta defends Kai Havertz amid criticism at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended new signing Kai Havertz amid criticism about the German midfielder's physicality.

The Gunners signed Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million earlier this summer. The German has failed to impress in the friendlies despite scoring against the MLS All-Stars.

Havertz has received criticism from fans and pundits, especially regarding his physicality. The German is expected to play in midfield for Arsenal, replacing Granit Xhaka, who has joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Manager Mikel Arteta, though, has defended Havertz, explaining that the midfield is still getting used to playing together. In a press conference ahead of their pre-season friendly against Barcelona on July 27, the Spaniard said (via Metro):

"We’re going to have to find the right balance as well, but a year ago Granit could never play that as an attacking midfielder. So let’s try to get the work done. It’s the first time we played with four players inside, and three of them had never played for us."

He added:

"So three out of four, they never played together ever. So, tranquilo! Day-by-day, keep doing the right things, give people opportunity to settle them into the right things, and we will be fine."

Speaking specifically about Havertz's physicality, the Arsenal manager said:

"You use a word that is ‘physical’. So if I put Granit and Kai and I ask you who is more physical? What would you say? Kai is one metre 91, so it depends what you mean physical. Physical is (also) to run, running behind the forward, to tackle."

He added:

"It depends. So we will fit in with the qualities that we have, that’s for sure. And the good thing is that we have options as well. When we have a game that is more physical, we can become very physical as well. We have the right options."

Havertz will look to get further into his role at Arsenal when they take on Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium in California on Thursday (July 27).

Kai Havertz's club numbers before joining Arsenal

Kai Havertz joined Bayer Leverkusen's youth system from German club Aachen in 2010. He made his senior debut for the club in 2016 and registered 46 goals and 31 assists in 150 games across competitions.

Havertz played largely as a midfielder for a German club before he moved to Chelsea for £75 million in 2020. He was often used as a centre-forward by the Blues and contributed only 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games.

He did score the winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. Havertz also won one UEFA Supercup and one FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.

The German has now joined Arsenal and will hope to help them build on their Premier League title challenge from last season.