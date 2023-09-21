Kaoru Mitoma makes interesting decision when asked to pick between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland 

Kaoru Mitoma has sided with Kylian Mbappe when asked who out of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Erling Haaland he prefers.

The Brighton & Hove Albion winger was interviewed by ESPN in a 'You Have to Answer' segment. He was asked various questions, including which of Mbappe and Haaland he favors.

Mitoma, 26, dwelled over the question before responding:

"Mbappe."

Many expect Mbappe and Haaland to take the baton from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Europe's next two greats. The young attacking pair have been displaying world-class talent for several years.

Mbappe has been flourishing at the Parc des Princes with PSG. He has bagged 220 goals and 98 assists in 265 games across competitions, winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot on five occasions.

The 24-year-old has made a scintillating start to this season, managing eight goals in five games. His pace, agility, and constant goal threat have caused many defenders problems over the years. He has won six Ligue 1 titles, including one with AS Monaco, three French Cups, and two French League Cups.

However, it's his exploits for France that many often point to when comparing him to Haaland. The newly-appointed Les Blues captain has bagged 40 goals and 25 assists in 71 caps, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He scored a memorable hat trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina and finished the campaign with the Golden Boot. He managed eight goals in seven games in Qatar last year.

That's not to say that Haaland hasn't been a revelation since joining Manchester City in 2022. He's been the best goalscorer in Europe following his arrival at the Etihad, bagging 59 goals and 11 assists in just 61 appearances across competitions. He's started this season in superb fashion with seven goals and two assists in eight games.

The Norweigan superstar was crucial in City's continental treble triumph last season. He won the Premier League Golden Boot by becoming the first player to score 36 goals (in 35 appearances) in a single season. He also finished as top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 12 goals in 11 games.

The 23-year-old has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and German Cup. He is viewed as the closest rival to Messi for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Erling Haaland plays down his rivalry with Kylian Mbappe

The Manchester City frontman insists he's focused on himself.

Many are comparing the rivalry between Haaland and Mbappe to that of Ronaldo, 38, and Messi, 36, over the past two decades. The iconic duo defined a generation, dominating Europe and world football.

However, Haaland moved to highlight the dominance of the two footballing icons and the fact they're still turning back the years (via Ligue 1's official website):

"That's what everyone thinks, but you have to emphasize just how crazy the things Messi and Cristiano have done. You also have to remember that they're still doing it, even if they're getting older. They're still fantastic players."

The City superstar insisted that he doesn't compare himself with other players amid his competition with Mbappe:

"But I never talk about myself being against other players, it's not my way of seeing things. I focus on myself, I only try to be better every day, to continue enjoying what I do and being the best version of myself."

Ronaldo and Messi have both left Europe now with the Portuguese icon joining Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr and the Argentine legend heading to MLS side Inter Miami.

Thus, Haaland vs. Mbappe could be the new rivalry that takes European football into a new era. There's no doubt they are the two stars most likely to follow in Ronaldo and Messi's footsteps.