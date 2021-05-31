Karim Benzema hopeful PSG star plays for Real Madrid in the future 

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has explained that Kylian Mbappe has all the qualities to play for the Whites.

The Paris Saint-German star has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid this summer as the Spanish side look to add more firepower to their squad.

After going trophy-less this past season, Los Blancos are expected to have a squad overhaul this summer. Several underperforming stars could leave and make way for fresh faces.

Mbappe is one of the players to have been linked with Real Madrid, and the PSG star will play alongside Karim Benzema in the upcoming Euros in June.

🎙| Karim Benzema on Kylian Mbappé: "He is a young player, a phenomenon. I was able to train with him, we play in one touch, there is movement, he puts a lot of speed, he is skilful in front of the goal. He's a very, very good player!"🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PGO31QjkuE — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 30, 2021

When asked about Mbappe potentially playing at Real Madrid, Benzema said his compatriot has all the qualities to succeed at Real Madrid, and hopes the move happens in the future.

“Mbappe at Real? We’ll see what happens, but in any case he is welcome in Madrid,” Benzema told M6info.

“He has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player, one day I hope. He is still a young player, a phenomenon I have already been able to train alongside him, we play with one touch, he has movements, puts a lot of speed and has skill in the face of goal. He’s a very, very good player.”

Real Madrid’s have the best chance to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer

Kylian Mbappe is yet to sign a contract extension at PSG, which gives Real Madrid the chance to sign him this summer.

The Frenchman has just a year remaining on his current deal, so they might have to sell him before the summer transfer window closes if they fail to agree a new deal with the player and his representatives.

Kylian Mbappe encouraged to seal Real Madrid transfer after Liverpool decisionhttps://t.co/R6nz9rLKzn pic.twitter.com/HdYmHUB3P7 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 31, 2021

Liverpool too have been linked with a move for Mbappe, but the Reds might struggle to pay his wages.

The World Cup winner currently earns around £400k a week, which is double of what Liverpool’s best paid players – Thiago and Mohamed Salah – are earning at the moment.

Even Real Madrid might have to first sell either one of Eden Hazard or Gareth Bale to ensure they don’t put further strain on their financial situation.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now