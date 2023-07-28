Karim Benzema scores on debut to guide Al-Ittihad to 2-1 win alongside N’Golo Kante

Former Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema scored one goal in a thrilling debut for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. He assisted another, leading their new club to a 2-1 victory over ES Tunis in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante debuted alongside Benzema as well on Thursday, July 27.

The match started on a shaky note for Al-Ittihad, as ES Tunis took an early lead, however, Al-Ittihad didn't take long to equalize. In the 35th minute, Karim Benzema demonstrated his striking prowess by assisting Hamdallah.

As the second half commenced, the anticipation for Benzema's much-anticipated debut goal grew, and the 55th minute was the moment of jubilation. The former Real Madrid maestro scored through a curling shot from outside the box, sending the ball soaring past the goalkeeper to put Al-Ittihad in the lead.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante, who recently joined Al-Ittihad from Chelsea, exhibited his trademark tenacity and midfield dominance, providing stability and support during the game's crucial moments. His defensive prowess proved vital in preserving the team's lead.

The formidable partnership between Benzema and Kante holds significant promise for Al-Ittihad's future endeavors in domestic competitions and on the continental stage. The Saudi club's decision to sign these two former French internationals has already started to bear fruit, elevating the team's prospects in various competitions.

In June 2023, Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, made headlines when he signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad, ending his illustrious 14-season journey with Real Madrid. This move also sets the stage for a potential reunion with another football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his way to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr from Manchester United.

The coming together of many top footballers from Europe would immensely develop the footballing culture in the Asian and Middle Eastern nations.

Real Madrid teammates laud Karim Benzema's spectacular debut for Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema's scintillating debut for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad earned him widespread praise from his former Real Madrid teammates, as per Madrid Xtra.

The French striker showcased his brilliance on the pitch, hitting the back of the net once and providing an assist to secure a remarkable 2-1 victory for Al-Ittihad after they trailed by a goal.

Vini Junior, showing his support, commented, "El Major," while David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni also lauded their former teammate under his post. The stunning display by Karim Benzema has left fans excited about the prospect of witnessing more of his magic in the Saudi Pro League.