Karim Benzema stopped Real Madrid's pursuit of Erling Haaland by threatening to accept PSG's proposal: Reports

According to El.Nacional, Karim Benzema threatened to negotiate with PSG to force Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to stop his pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker moved to Manchester City after being involved in a long-drawn saga. Some of the biggest clubs were linked with the player who scored 29 goals across all competitions last season. Real Madrid were among them until Karim Benzema threatened to negotiate with PSG if they continued their pursuit.

The French striker is 34 and is reportedly close to agreeing to a one-year extension to his contract that ends in 12 months. The striker had told both Carlo Ancelloti and Florentino Perez that he would move away if a deal for Erling Haaland was agreed. This left Real Madrid with little choice.

Karim Benzema is one of the most important players at Madrid. He will be the club's captain after Marcelo's departure and has already acted as captain in multiple games.

Were Real Madrid right in letting go of Erling Haaland for Karim Benzema?

Karim Benzema was highly influential in Real Madrid’s Champions League and domestic success last season. The French striker scored 44 goals across all competitions, his best return in a single season.

PSG were keen on signing the striker and would have submitted a serious bid had Zinedine Zidane arrived. However, it was Christophe Galtier who eventually became the manager at the French club. A PSG move would have been disastrous for Madrid, especially after the Kylian Mbappe saga this summer.

Regardless, Erling Haaland is 13 years younger than Karim Benzema and would have added quality both for the present and the future. Madrid were reportedly involved in advanced negotiations for the player but Benzema’s displeasure forced Perez’s hands.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola made use of the situation and was able to sign Haaland for a respectable fee of €75 million. Considering the quality of the player, €75 million is obviously a bargain. Erling Haaland is notably considered one of the most prolific goal scorers at present.

While Real Madrid have obviously enjoyed immediate success on the back of Karim Benzema, the coming time might reveal whether the club missed a trick in not signing Haaland.

