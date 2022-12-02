Fans are celebrating Ghana avenging Luis Suarez's infamous handball after Uruguay were sent packing from the FIFA World Cup despite a 2-0 win over the Black Stars.

The hype surrounding Charrúas' clash with Ghana on 2 December was about revenge for the Africans over Suarez's antics.

The Barcelona legend denied the Africans a golden opportunity to advance to the 2010 World Cup semi-finals by clearing a shot off the line with his hand. Suarez was promptly sent off.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty after the former Barca man was sent off, and Ghana have had a bone to pick with the Uruguayan striker ever since.

An eerily similar moment occurred in the 21st minute of the two sides' meeting on 2 December at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Ghana won a penalty after VAR intervened and deemed that Simon Rochet had brought forward Andre Ayew down.

Ayew stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort saved by Rochet.

Suarez's presence was felt throughout as he captained the Uruguayans and was seen galvanizing his troops against his foes.

Uruguay then took the lead in the 26th minute through Girorgian de Arrascaeta's close-range effort.

The Flamengo attacker pounced on the ball saved by Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi from Suarez to give Diego Alonso's side the lead.

Arrascaeta was at it again in the 32nd minute; this time it was a wonderstrike.

He fizzed a low shot past Ati-Zigi to put the Uruguayans further in front and en route to a place in the last 16.

It seemed as if Ghana's dreams of avenging Suarez's 2010 handball were not going to come to fruition.

That was until South Korea broke Uruguayan hearts in the other game against Portugal by taking a 2-1 lead.

It meant that Uruguay headed out of the group stages, with Portugal claiming top spot in Group H and South Korea in second.

Ghana got the last laugh over Suarez, who sat on the substitutes bench sobbing as he kissed goodbye to his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Black Stars' story of revenge over their fierce Uruguayan rival:

SPORTbible @sportbible URUGUAY AND LUIS SUAREZ ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP URUGUAY AND LUIS SUAREZ ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP 🇺🇾 https://t.co/e2D6X4tFqU

Dan Critchlow @afcDW Ghana making time-wasting substitutions when they need two goals, just to ensure Suarez is eliminated. This is generational hating. Ghana making time-wasting substitutions when they need two goals, just to ensure Suarez is eliminated. This is generational hating.

Azumi @MaxNilmar26 @sportbible NOW WE CAN REST ON A GRATEFUL UNIVERSE @sportbible NOW WE CAN REST ON A GRATEFUL UNIVERSE

Suarez refused to apologize for his 2010 FIFA World Cup handball

The Uruguayan trudges off in tears

The Nacional frontman was asked if he was sorry for his actions in Ghana's disappointment in the 2010 FIFA World Cup before the two sides met on Friday.

The veteran striker, who a Ghanaian reporter dubbed 'the devil himself', replied:

"I don't apologize about that, I took the handball but the Ghana player missed the penalty. I'd apologize if I injured a player or took a red card for this but I took a red card (for the handball). It wasn't my fault because I didn't miss the penalty."

