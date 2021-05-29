Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Kawasaki Frontale will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Kashima Antlers on May 30 for their 20th J1 League fixture of the season. The much-awaited clash involving the Japanese champions will take place at the Todokori Athletics Stadium.

Frontale were held back in their charge for consecutive league titles by Shonan Bellmare last time out, as they only managed a disappointing 1-1 draw in this match. The two points lost were a demonstration of poor decision-making in the final third for the free-flowing Kawasaki Frontale.

They have scored 47 goals this season and are, in fact, the only team to score over 30 goals in that period.

That only means sixth-placed Kashima Antlers will have their task cut out against one of the country's best clubs. The Antlers are 20 points adrift of Kawasaki Frontale, but have picked up serious pace in recent weeks. They are on a run of four wins from their past five J1 League matches.

Also read: Switzerland vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers head-to-head

Kawasaki Frontale have won a whopping 22 games against Kashima Antlers, whilst also churning out 10 draws. However, Sunday's visitors have claimed 20 victories in the overall 52 matches played.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (J1 League): D-W-W-D-W

Kashima Antlers form guide (J1 League): W-L-W-W-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers team news

Kawasaki Frontale

The league leaders, who are yet to taste defeat this term, are set to be without Riyota Oshima and Kazuya Yamamura once again. The pair were not involved in the club's previous outing either.

Injuries: Riyota Oshima and Kazuya Yamamura

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kashima Antlers

Kashima Antlers have no reported injuries or suspensions. They would prefer to play a full strength squad against Kawasaki Frontale, with Ryotaro Araki looking to provide a much-needed spark against one of the league's meanest defenses.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers probable XI

Kawasaki Frontale predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Kyohei Noborozato, Shogo Taniguchi, Jesiel, Miki Yamane; Reo Hatate, Joao Schmidt, Kazuki Kozuka; Kaoru Mitoma, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienaga

Kashima Antlers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuya Oki; Keigo Tsunemoto, Tomoya Inukai, Koki Machida, Katsuya Nagato; Leo Silva, Diego Pituca; Ryotaro Araki, Kei Koizumi, Ryohei Shirasaki; Shoma Doi

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers match prediction

Kashima have displayed immaculate resilience in recent outings, especially when they manage to take the lead.

They could prove to be a tough nut to crack as far as Kawasaki's intentions are concerned, but we expect the hosts to come out on top in what will be a hard-fought victory against a very good outfit.

Predicted score: Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Kashima Antlers

Also read: Mexico vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021