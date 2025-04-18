“Keep the ball away from him” - Paul Scholes asked Manchester United players not to pass the ball to 29-year-old star before Lyon clash

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes had asked Manchester United players not to pass the ball to goalkeeper Andre Onana before their UEFA Europa League clash against Lyon. The English giants beat the French side 5-4 in the quarter-final second leg, qualifying on an overall 7-6 aggregate to the semi-finals on April 17.

Manchester United's clash against Lyon saw a thrilling turn during extra time as the Red Devils pulled off a massive comeback by scoring thrice in seven minutes. After the full-time whistle, the two sides were tied on a 4-4 aggregate. Things turned difficult for United when Rayan Cherki (104') and Alexandre Lacazette's (109',p) strikes almost knocked them out, making it 6-4 on aggregate.

However, goals from Bruno Fernandes (114', p), Kobbie Mainoo (120'), and Harry Maguire (120+1') saw Manchester United beat 10-man Lyon on an overall 7-6 aggregate. Despite the thrilling comeback, goalkeeper Andre Onana faced heat for conceding four goals during the second leg.

Ahead of the clash, former club icon Paul Scholes had urged Manchester United players to avoid passing the ball to Andre Onana during the Lyon clash. He said (via Football 365):

"Keep the ball away from him. Honestly, don’t even pass it back to him… get the ball up to (Rasmus) Hojlund."

Coach Ruben Amorim dropped Onana from the squad for the Red Devils' 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League (April 13). However, he was reinstated in the starting XI against Lyon for the UEL quarter-final second leg.

Andre Onana's performances for the Red Devils have been far from convincing since his arrival in July 2023. The Cameroon international was also held responsible for both of Lyon's goals against the English giants in the first leg, which saw them held to a 2-2 draw.

"You need to win it" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes feelings clear after thrilling Lyon clash in the Europa League

In the post-match press conference after beating Lyon 7-6 on aggregate, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim claimed their objective is to win the UEL semi-finals now. He said (via Football 365):

"It is hard to say. In here and the sound of the last two goals were amazing, that is something we can keep for future, it was a good feeling but, in the end of the game, [if] you go to semi-finals, you need to win it."

Amorim added:

"If you go to the semi-finals and you don’t win it, it is the same feeling. We need to focus on the next stage and try to win the competition."

The Red Devils will face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-finals first leg on May 1. They have previously won the tournament once in the 2016-17 season.

