“Keep going at him” – Jamie Carragher urges Arsenal fans to continue trolling Gary Neville

Footballer-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has jokingly urged Arsenal fans to continue trolling Manchester United great Gary Neville.

Neville, who was analyzing Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League win over Fulham on Monday (January 23), was accompanied by Carragher on the Sky Sports panel.

The duo were making their mid-season predictions when the former Liverpool defender called for Gooners to continue questioning Neville.

"Keep going at him, Arsenal fans! You’re really getting to him on social media. Keep going at him," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

On the show, Neville picked Mikel Arteta as his manager of the season but predicted that the north London club will finish third in the league. He feels Manchester City will retain their title and Manchester United will finish second.

Carragher sent a cross-question to the former Valencia CF manager, questioning:

"How can he be Manager of the Year if you’ve put them third? You think he is Manager of the Year if he finishes third?"

To this, Neville replied:

"The reason why he is Manager of the Year if he finishes third, second or first is because at the end of the last season I thought he was in significant trouble."

Neville recently replied to a tweet promoting a petition from the London club's fans to have him stopped from commentating on their matches. He replied claiming he would himself sign the petition before adding that he was fair in his assessment of the Gunners' recent win over Manchester United.

Arsenal firm favorites to win the Premier League title this season

Following their last-gasp 3-2 win over Manchester United, Arsenal are now the favorites in the eyes of many to win the Premier League title this season. They are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United are both 11 points off the Gunners. The two teams have a mammoth task on their hands if they wish to win the league title this term.

Mikel Arteta's men will go eight points clear should they win their match in hand. However, Arsenal still have to face Manchester City twice in the league, with those two games likely to decide the fate of the title race.

Poll : 0 votes