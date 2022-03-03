“Keep ticking them off” – Ian Wright sends message to Liverpool ahead of crucial final few months of season

Liverpool defeated Norwich City 2-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. A brace from Takumi Minamino sealed the victory for the Reds, while Lukas Rupp scored a late goal for the Canaries.

With this win, talk of a potential quadruple for the Merseysiders has taken prominence. They have already won the Carabao Cup this season, defeating Chelsea on penalties last Sunday. They are also alive in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the claim for now but fans and pundits see it as a real possibility.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright talked about how the Reds need to keep focussing on each game to make the quadruple happen. Speaking to ITV Sport, he said:

“They have got it done and they will move onto the next one. They have to just knock off the next game and ignore the noise from the outside. They just have to focus on the next games and keep ticking them off.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was also in on the conversation. He mentioned the happiness in Liverpool's team and how important that could be in their pursuit of trophies. He said:

“Everyone is happy. The chef is happy, the kit man is happy, everyone is happy, there is nothing better.”

Can Liverpool go on and win the quadruple?

On paper, Liverpool are among the favorites in every competition they are a part of.

After their win over Norwich, they proceeded to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Manchester City and Chelsea have also won their respective matches against Peterborough and Luton Town. Hence, one of the Premier League trio is expected to take away the title this season.

Liverpool also have a comfortable two-goal lead over Inter Milan from the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League. The second leg is set to take place next week at Anfield.

The Reds are among the favorites in the competition alongside Bayern Munich, Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. They are expected to reach the semi-finals at least.

In the Premier League, they are just six points behind table-toppers Manchester City with a game in hand. Both clubs are also scheduled to face each other in April, which could turn out to be a title decider.

Jurgen Klopp's men are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions. They will need to carry on in this form if they are to take home the quadruple this season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava