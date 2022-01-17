"Keep on working to get closer" - Thomas Muller refers to Lionel Messi as the 'assist king' after reaching landmark tally

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has expressed his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's playmaking ability after reaching a landmark assist tally.

Muller has been in red hot form for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this season. The 32-year-old attacker has scored five goals and provided 16 assists from 19 appearances in the German top flight so far this term.

The Germany international starred for Julian Nagelsmann's side at the weekend as he assisted two of their four goals against FC Koln in the league. Muller set up Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich's opener before assisting Corentin Tolisso.

Muller's assist for Tolisso in Bayern Munich's 4-0 win over Koln was his 150th in the Bundesliga. Since Muller made his German top-flight debut in 2008, only Messi has provided more assists in Europe's top five leagues. The PSG superstar has 180 assists to his name.

Reacting to reaching the landmark tally, Muller expressed his desire to close the gap with Messi, who he labeled the 'assist king'. The Bayern Munich attacker wrote on Twitter:

"Hola! Keep on working to get closer to assist king Messi."

At 34 years of age, Messi is heading towards the end of his career. It remains to be seen if Muller can close the gap and claim the Argentina international's record in the near future.

Meanwhile, Messi still has the opportunity to extend his record at Ligue 1 club PSG. The former Barcelona superstar has provided four assists for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the French top flight so far this season.

Despite the competition, there's no doubt that Muller respects Messi and his ability to create chances for his team-mates.

Lionel Messi favorite to bag The Best FIFA Men's Player Award?

France Football announced PSG superstar Lionel Messi as the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award in November. The Argentina international could now be in line to win his seventh FIFA The Best award.

Messi, Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah are in the race for the The Best FIFA Men's Player Award. However, there have been suggestions that the Argentinean is the favorite to bag the accolade later today.

Muller will be keen to see his Bayern Munich team-mate Lewandowski win the award. Messi, though, could beat the striker to yet another award.

