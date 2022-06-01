Kevin De Bruyne omits Cristiano Ronaldo from dream Premier League 5-a-side team

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne recently picked his five-a-side team from the Premier League and there are some notable omissions, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Belgian, asked to choose just one player from each team, chose N'Golo Kante in midfield despite the Frenchman's injury-riddled campaign with Chelsea. He made 26 league appearances in the 2021-22 season.

Kante rose to acclaim for his performances in Leicester City's fairytale league title victory in the 2015-16 season. Since joining the Blues the following season, he's scaled new heights.

De Bruyne then wanted to include Edouard Mendy in the goal. However, since he's already picked one Chelsea player in his team, he instead went with Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 29-year-old Portuguese custodian was among the few bright spots for the central England outfit last season, keeping 11 clean sheets from 37 games.

De Bruyne called him "really good."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has picked Virgil van Dijk in his ultimate Premier League five-a-side squad, as per @Copa90 Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has picked Virgil van Dijk in his ultimate Premier League five-a-side squad, as per @Copa90 https://t.co/n0y7WnWKJ2

In defence, he picked Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk, who's widely touted as the best centre-back in the world. The Dutch international has been the panacea to all of their defensive woes since joining from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018.

Completing the five-a-side team was Harry Kane in the attack. The Tottenham Hotspur striker struck 17 goals last time to help his side secure Champions League football.

Speaking about each of these players to Copa90, the Manchester City midfielder said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I would take Van Dijk. Kante. I’ll take Harry Kane. Then put myself in for Man City purposes. I would say this year, Jose Sa. I think he was really good.”

The 30-year-old notably overlooked Ronaldo, who struck 18 league goals for Manchester United after making a sensational return last summer.

However, despite Ronaldo's best efforts, the Red Devils endured a torrid campaign on all fronts. They finished sixth with a goal-difference of zero and their worst ever points tally (58).

Premier League Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min were also excluded in the Belgian's team despite the stars netting 23 goals each.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne looking forward to Nations League with Belgium after Premier League glory

De Bruyne played a key role in Manchester City's fourth league title win in five years in the 2021-22 season. His tally of 15 goals and eight assists also earned him the 'Player of the Year' award.

The midfield magician is now with the Belgum national team as the Red Devils begin a fresh UEFA Nations League campaign.

DR Sports @drsportsmedia



He's already featured 53 times for club and country this season!



#DeBruyne | #ManCity | #Belgium Kevin De Bruyne isn't happy with Belgium playing four games in 11 days for the Nations League.He's already featured 53 times for club and country this season! Kevin De Bruyne isn't happy with Belgium playing four games in 11 days for the Nations League. 🇧🇪He's already featured 53 times for club and country this season! 🔵#DeBruyne | #ManCity | #Belgium https://t.co/guhmsR5cch

Roberto Martinez's side have been drawn alongside The Netherlands, Wales and Poland in a seemingly tough group.

