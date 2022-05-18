Kevin De Bruyne picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as dream teammate

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has picked Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo as his dream teammate ahead of Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Wow Hydrate, De Bruyne was asked a series of short questions. One of the questions asked was whether he would like to play with Messi or Ronaldo.

The Belgian international went with Ronaldo purely due to the fact that the Portuguese is a forward while Messi plays similar to what he offers on the pitch. The Manchester City star said the following:

"I would probably say Ronaldo, because he's more of a typical striker. Messi is still more of a playmaker. I'm a playmaker, so you can give me a striker!"

The interview can be viewed below:

Kevin De Bruyne has had an excellent season with Manchester City as they look to retain their Premier League title. The 30-year-old has contributed 19 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne's wish of having a proper striker to feed chances will come true next season. Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the transfer window. The Cityzens will trigger Haaland's release clause, which is set to be around €75 million.

Upon the confirmation, De Bruyne even replicated Haaland's iconic celebration after scoring the third of his four goals in a 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 11 May.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performed this season?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joined new teams prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United while Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer from Barcelona.

The superstars have had contrasting seasons. Lionel Messi has had an average season on a personal level but has managed to win a trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season but the club hasn't achieved much.

Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 appearances for PSG across all competitions. Although Messi has not been prolific in Ligue 1, he did score a goal from outside the box to clinch the league title for the Parisian giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances for Manchester United. Despite his goals, United have failed to win a single piece of silverware. The Red Devils have also missed out on a place in next season's Champions League.

