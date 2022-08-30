Kevin De Bruyne pokes fun at Mirror headline labeling him as Chelsea flop and reject with tweet

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has ridiculed the infamous backpage from seven years ago which mocked his arrival at the Etihad Stadium due to his previous stint with Chelsea.

Ahead of the Belgian international's big money return to the Premier League, The Mirror printed a backpage which read:

"Manchester City ready to smash British record for Chelsea flop De Bruyne (who started only two league games)."

This preceded the now-famous headline:

"THE £60M REJECT."

It would suffice to say Kevin De Bruyne has since proved that claim wrong and the Mirror's claim is now considered one of the worst predictions in recent Premier League history.

On the seven-year anniversary of this arrival, the player quoted tweeted the article, along with three goofy laughing emojis to mock the newspaper.

The playmaker endured a difficult time at Chelsea before joining Wolfsburg in 2013, where he thrived in his one and a half seasons in the Bundesliga. Kevin De Bryune's superb spell at the German club prompted the Cityzens to spend big on the midfielder, who has since become one of the best players in world football.

The Belgian has played 312 times for City, scoring 87 times. He has thrived under Pep Guardiola since his arrival while helping the club claim four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed the 'PFA Player's Player of the Season' award twice and been named in the FIFPro World XI twice. The midfielder has also helped Belgium finish third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Not bad for a £60 million flop...

Former Chelsea star Kevin De Bruyne reveals reason behind electric start to the season

The Sky Blues have won four of the past five Premier League titles and are the strong favorites to claim another crown this season.

Even in a squad that contains the likes of Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne still manages to stand out as his team's talismanic figure.

The Belgian already has a goal and three assists after just four games. De Bruyne believes that having a summer off has helped his preparations for the campaign. He told reporters after their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth (as per Sport Bible):

"I had a good summer, I had a good break. I needed to relax, travel, have some fun. Then I came back and I felt ready to start again! I know I'm not at my top yet, but I'm feeling good and the team is performing well so, ready to go.”

GOAL @goal On this day in 2015, Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne for a club-record £55 million 🤑



He's been worth every single penny. On this day in 2015, Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne for a club-record £55 million 🤑He's been worth every single penny. https://t.co/tfVatPvASe

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar