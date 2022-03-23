"I think you’d be daft not to do it” – Kevin Phillips tells Manchester United to pursue deal for manager who would be ‘really good fit’ at Old Trafford

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has shared his views on the managerial hiring situation at Manchester United. Phillips represented Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Southampton in the English top-flight and later played in the Championship before retiring in 2014.

The 48-year-old believes that the Red Devils need not look beyond the Premier League in search of their next manager. While speaking to Football Insider's Dylan Childs, Phillips revealed that he would want to see the club make a move for Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel.

He said:

"I think there are so many options out there for Man United, whoever they decide to go for. With the situation at Chelsea now, if Manchester United have any opportunity or any sniff that they could get Tuchel in at Old Trafford, if there’s a chance, I think you’d be daft not to do it."

The former Sunderland striker was all praise for the Blues boss and thinks that the situation at Chelsea right now could help Manchester United secure the German's services.

"With his pedigree, with what he’s done and achieved, I think it would be a really good fit. Maybe they can take slight advantage with what’s going on at Chelsea."

Phillips was quick to warn how crucial this next managerial appointment could prove to be for the Old Trafford club.

"He’s certainly got to be on their list. Man United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve always said their next appointment has to be right. It has to be right to take them on their next journey to the next level to start competing."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via #MUFC Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United job rumours: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea”.“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United job rumours: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via @NizaarKinsella. #MUFC https://t.co/HVoZ8EosQ7

The Old Trafford side are currently being managed by Ralf Rangnick, who was hired after the mid-season sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German is only serving on an interim basis until the end of the season and will then move into an advisory role with the club.

It is suggested that Rangnick could well have a say in who Manchester United choose as their next manager. Many names have been thrown into the mix, but the two front-runners for the job are, apparently, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United players slammed by Gary Neville

The Red Devils will go another season trophy-less after they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. But the players did not seem to rue this missed opportunity and went flying in different parts of the globe after the game.

Fred enjoyed his time in Monte Carlo with his wife, while Jesse Lingard was spotted flaunting his sense of fashion in Milan. Manchester United forwards Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also flew to Dubai. The latter was spotted in attendance at a UFC fight between Tyrone McKenna and Regis Prograis.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict



🤔 Who deserves it? Official: Fred, Jadon Sancho & Cristiano Ronaldo have all been nominated for #mufc 's March Player of the Month award.🤔 Who deserves it? Official: Fred, Jadon Sancho & Cristiano Ronaldo have all been nominated for #mufc's March Player of the Month award.🤔 Who deserves it? https://t.co/LxWzAGZoP4

Former Red Devils right-back and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was left fuming at the players and vented his frustration in a tweet. He said:

"I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn't be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home, let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week, we've seen a global tour of F1, concerts, cricket and UFC events. This lot are tone deaf!"

Manager Ralf Rangnick was also the culprit in this as he himself headed out to Barbados to watch the Test match between England and West Indies. Manchester United clearly need a determined manager who can inculcate a winning mentality in their current crop of players.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat