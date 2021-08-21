"He could be the perfect signing" Kevin Phillips urges Liverpool to sign PSG star after the arrival of Lionel Messi

Former Premier League forward Kevin Phillips has urged Liverpool to sign PSG winger Julian Draxler this summer after the German fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Football Insider (via the Liverpool Echo), Phillips believes Draxler would be the perfect signing for Liverpool since PSG will want to sell some players following the high profile signing of Lionel Messi. Phillips said:

“He could be the perfect Liverpool signing. “One thing is for sure, lots of European clubs will be looking at who PSG get rid of. Purely because of the financial aspect, Messi has just come in so you would expect someone to leave."

Kevin Phillips believes signing Julian Draxler from PSG could strengthen Liverpool's frontline. Phillips added:

"Draxler would really strengthen their squad, we all know how good he is. Klopp is still looking for players I’m sure. If they could nick Draxler at the right price, he would be a great signing. They are in the market for another attacker with Shaqiri and Origi moving on, so he could be a perfect replacement.”

According to various reports, PSG could offload as many as 10 players this summer after signing Lionel Messi. Liverpool could get someone like Draxler on a cheap which would bring in the much needed squad depth to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool target deemed surplus to requirements by PSG after signing Lionel Messi

According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Empire of the Kop), PSG are ready to sell several of their players after completing the signing of Lionel Messi with Julian Draxler being one of them.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for Draxler before the World Cup-winning winger chose to go to PSG in the summer of 2017. The Reds, however, could get their long-term target for a much cheaper price this time around after Lionel Messi's arrival dropped Draxler down the pecking order at PSG.

According to Transfermarkt, Draxler's market value currently stands as just £18 million. Liverpool could get a proven winger for a cut-price this summer as they will need replacements for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when the pair leave to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2022.

